10 awarded scholarships from Knights of Columbus

Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council # 6342 of Absecon and Galloway, is pleased to announce it has awarded 10 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year from the Edward J. Walls, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The award recipients chosen by the Scholarship Committee are:
Eve Amalfitano, attending Holy Spirit High School
Gwen Amalfitano, attending Holy Spirit High School
Sean Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School
Margaret ‘Maggie’ Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School
Connor Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School
Andrew Krumaker, attending Holy Spirit High School
Julianna Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School
Michael Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School
Thomas Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School
Michael Ring Jr., attending Holy Spirit High School
To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece, nephew, grandniece or grandnephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council 6342, must attend a Catholic high school, and must maintain at least a “B” average or numerical/GPA equivalent.