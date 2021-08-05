10 awarded scholarships from Knights of Columbus

Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council # 6342 of Absecon and Galloway, is pleased to announce it has awarded 10 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year from the Edward J. Walls, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece, nephew, grandniece or grandnephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council 6342, must attend a Catholic high school, and must maintain at least a “B” average or numerical/GPA equivalent.