10 awarded scholarships from Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council # 6342 of Absecon and Galloway, is pleased to announce it has awarded 10 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year from the Edward J. Walls, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The award recipients chosen by the Scholarship Committee are:

Eve Amalfitano, attending Holy Spirit High School

Gwen Amalfitano, attending Holy Spirit High School

Sean Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School

Margaret ‘Maggie’ Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School

Connor Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School

Andrew Krumaker, attending Holy Spirit High School

Julianna Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School

Michael Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School

Thomas Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School

Michael Ring Jr., attending Holy Spirit High School

To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece, nephew, grandniece or grandnephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council 6342, must attend a Catholic high school, and must maintain at least a “B” average or numerical/GPA equivalent.

