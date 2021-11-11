Brigantine Art Walk Holiday Show set for Nov. 21

The Brigantine Art Walk Group will host its Holiday Art Walk from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at The Cove Restaurant, 3700 Brigantine Blvd., in Brigantine.

Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. There will be complimentary appetizers to enjoy while you view the works of local artists.

This season’s event will feature many artists specializing in photography, jewelry, painting and other various art media.

Some of the artists participating in the event are: (Jewelry) Anthony Niglio, Dream Trader Jewelry; Janet Bodoff, Janet Bodoff Design; Suzanne Sawyer, Sea Signs Jewelry; Ginny Hauck, Romancing The Bead; (Photography) Donna Swiatek, Beach Angel Photography; (Painters) Matthew Garraty, Carol Ann Keiser, Cathleen Engelsen, Quinton Greene; (Mixed Media) Karen Fillius, Alexis Flack, Carol Gordon, Wine Time Glasses, Joyce Byrnes, David Luttenberger, The Sawdust Factory.

Come enjoy an afternoon of art while doing your holiday shopping and supporting our local artists!