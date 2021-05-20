Atlantic County to hold its annual Veterans Memorial Program on May 28

Her military career began in 1989 with basic military training at Lackland Air Base, Texas, and continued in the New Jersey Air National Guard where she attained the rank of master sergeant prior to receiving her commission. After graduating from the Academy of Military Science in 1999, she was assigned to Headquarters New Jersey Air National Guard, Fort Dix, and rose through the ranks from personnel staff officer to commander, 177th Mission Support Flight, to deputy commander, 177th Mission Support Group; to commander, 177th Mission Support Group; to attaining her current position in 2018.

In preparation for the May 28 ceremony, several local scout troops will place American flags at more than 5,500 gravesites located within the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, May 26 (rain date: Thursday, May 27). Scouts who perform this task on at least two of three annual occasions are eligible to receive the Atlantic County Patriotism patch in recognition of their service to veterans.