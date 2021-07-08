Atlantic County Little Garden Tour is back

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the always-inspiring Atlantic County Little Gardens Club has prepared a day filled with gorgeous gardens for their 22nd annual tour on Sunday, July 11. Last summer when everyone was stuck at home, the garden became a place of solace for many gardeners. Eight of those carefully tended gardens are throwing the gates opening and welcoming visitors, rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The “ticket” for the Little Gardens Club tour is booklet, giving a snippet of what visitors may look forward to when they come and stroll through the gardens. The booklet also gives detailed and timed directions beginning at the Arboretum in Linwood and finishing on Daphne Drive in Galloway Township.
The Linwood Arboretum is always a treat to visit. The project was initiated by the late Dr. Allen Lacy who saw a rusting Atlantic Electric substation and envisioned what it could be. The Arboretum has garnered media attention in both the New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Visitor friendly, it is a spot to learn and revel in the beauty of what grows well in South Jersey soil.
Volunteers work with the Rutgers Water Resource Program and the City of Linwood to establish a “Green Infrastructure Project” that will be part of the expansion of the garden. Signage throughout the Arboretum highlight the collections of camellias, witch hazel, magnolias, redbuds, alliums, dogwoods, hydrangea and many other native and exotic plants.
From the Linwood Arboretum, it is a short drive to Northfield and the Bay Avenue home of Dr. Richard and Debbie Levitt. Here birds, butterflies and nesting turtles enjoy a park-like setting. The Levitt’s purchased the location in 2017 as a thank you to the neighbors who supported their effort to eliminate an electronic billboard along the Margate Causeway in protected wetlands. The perimeter of the park is planted with native cedars and hollies while the center is filled with wildflowers, annuals, perennials, milkweed, aster, black-eyed Susan’s and many more. Take a few minutes and enjoy the view across the bay on a hand-carved bench.
The next stop is just a few minutes away at 1706 and 1708 Shore Road in Northfield. Hugging along the perimeter of the Atlantic City Country Club is the home of Donald and Pamela Targen. With a panoramic view of the Atlantic City skyline in the distance, this home delights not only the owners but the deer, fawn and various wildlife that enjoy the flowering plants and appointed gardens.
Staying in Northfield, tour visitors will enjoy the garden of Gwen Schindler on Locust Drive. The front yard is awash in colors throughout the summer, including a family favorite Rose of Sharon tree. The backyard is shaded with large oak trees and shade-loving plants throughout the garden. Here visitors will find a friendly touch with more than a thousand white string lights and repurposed vintage items.
The next stop is just down the road on Leslie Lane where Jerry and Louise Herriot have transformed a sandy, barren landscape to a welcoming mix of trees, shrubs and flowers. A waterfall and stream with goldfish are the centerpiece of this garden. Keep an eye out for the more than 30 birdhouses tucked about the garden.
Leaving Northfield and heading to Egg Harbor Township for a stop at Reed’s Organic Farm. It is an 80-acre site that has been an active farm in the Reed family for more than a century. It is now a non-profit called, “A Meaningful Purpose.” It displays many unique and vibrant varieties of vegetables, flowers and fruits with the regeneration of the ecosystem as a cornerstone of farm practice. It includes a dedicated space for therapeutic horticulture programming.
Journey another 6.5 miles in Galloway to visit Barbara and Steve Fiedler’s half-acre property. Over the past two decades the property has evolved into a spot that supports local wildlife. Much of the lawn has been replaced with native shrubs and perennials. The yard boasts aster, blue mist flower and milkweeds and other pollinators to carry on the circle of life in the garden. The couple co-chair the Southeastern Chapter of the Native Plant Society of New Jersey, a group dedicated to the appreciation, protection and study of native flora of New Jersey. The Fiedler’s are hoping by sharing the success of their garden they will spread the importance of biodiversity.
The final stop on the tour is Daphne Drive in Galloway. Here the Smith’s welcome visitors in their lush yard, exploding each spring with bursts of color from the rhododendron to the daffodils to flowering trees. Home to a variety of wildlife, the koi pond with its waterfalls creates a soothing and peaceful place to appreciate Mother Nature.
Each year the Atlantic County Little Gardens Club donates the proceeds from the tour to local charities including Pinelands Preservation Alliance, the Community Food Bank Garden, Atlantic City Rescue Mission Garden in Goshen, Smallwood Gardens in Port Republic, the Linwood Arboretum among others.
Tickets are $15 and available in advance at:
Joe’s Garden Center, 171 White Horse Pike, Absecon
Lang’s Garden Center, Rt. 9, Linwood
Bob’s Garden Center, 6610 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
Homestead Nursery,235 Cologne Ave., Egg Harbor City
Tickets are also available the day of the tour, Sunday, July 11 at the Linwood Arboretum located at 1410 Wabash Ave. in Linwood.