Atlantic County Little Garden Tour is back

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the always-inspiring Atlantic County Little Gardens Club has prepared a day filled with gorgeous gardens for their 22nd annual tour on Sunday, July 11. Last summer when everyone was stuck at home, the garden became a place of solace for many gardeners. Eight of those carefully tended gardens are throwing the gates opening and welcoming visitors, rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The “ticket” for the Little Gardens Club tour is booklet, giving a snippet of what visitors may look forward to when they come and stroll through the gardens. The booklet also gives detailed and timed directions beginning at the Arboretum in Linwood and finishing on Daphne Drive in Galloway Township.

The Linwood Arboretum is always a treat to visit. The project was initiated by the late Dr. Allen Lacy who saw a rusting Atlantic Electric substation and envisioned what it could be. The Arboretum has garnered media attention in both the New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Visitor friendly, it is a spot to learn and revel in the beauty of what grows well in South Jersey soil.