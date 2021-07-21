2 presented with Heart of Surfing scholarships Heart of Surfing teamed with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol on July 17 to take more than 75 special needs participants surfing at the Jackson Avenue beach. The nonprofit organization, founded in 2014 by Cindy and Bob Fertsch in honor of their son Jamie, offers surfing sessions to families with autism and other developmental disabilities every Saturday in Atlantic and Cape May County. Two Heart of Surfing graduating volunteers were presented with scholarships at the event. The Jamie Fertsch Memorial Scholarship was presented to Claire Pinnie, and the Liam’s Legacy Scholarship to Cole Young. Both scholarships are named in honor of local boys with autism. Contact: 609-272-7295 ldrake@pressofac.com