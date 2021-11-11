111121-cat-reg-winterfest

Ocean City Winterfest is set for Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center located at 6th and the Boardwalk. Parking entrance is on 5th Street).

Ocean City Winterfest is a holiday shopping spectacular where guests can enjoy the magic of the season while shopping at our holiday market. Winterfest will feature your favorite local businesses along with many local crafters. Jump start all your holiday gift giving needs at this “one stop” shopping event.

“Ocean City shines year round. During the holidays, the island takes on a whole new light. We have a beautifully decorated Downtown and Boardwalk and there is a wintery sense of excitement everywhere you look. We hope to help get people in the holiday spirit and promote shopping local”, said Michele Gillian, executive director of Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Some of your favorite holiday characters will be strolling the market to lend to the festivities. So join in the holiday spirit…shop, dine, and enjoy Ocean City’s finest at Winterfest!

For information, contact the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce at 1-800-BeachNJ or visit online at OceanCityVacation.com.