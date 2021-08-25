Sibel Alabarda, 13, of Egg Harbor Township, and a member of Girl Scouts Troop 16263 working on her Girl Scouts Silver Award project, spearheaded a back to school campaign to help families with economic hardships. Alabarda reached out to Amber Umphlett, supervisor of Atlantic County Healthy Families, Mindy Ruiz, ERSEA Associate from Gateway Head Start program, and Stephanie Weaver from Southern New Jersey Family Medical Center, who all work directly with families in need. They started the 'Quest for Kindness' initiative on social media and created a school supply donation drive. Frank Gilliam, supervisor for the Volunteers of America Impact team, answered the donation request by supplying 30 filled backpacks. Matt Batt, owner of Matt Blatt Kia, and sales representative Abigail Umphlett also collected backpacks at their Egg Harbor Township dealership. In total, Alabarda collected 86 backpacks, each filled with supplies for students in Atlantic County. The Girl Scouts Silver Award is the highest achievement given to cadettes.
Community helpers
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINWOOD — As the first day of school looms a little closer, there are changes coming to Mainland Regional High School. Longtime members of the…
Thirty teams entered the third annual Drink ‘n’ Shoes horseshoe tournament and the team of Pit Bosses lived up to their name as John Wexler an…
PLEASANTVILLE — For many who attended Pleasantville Mayor Judy M. Ward’s inaugural Sunset Jazz Festival at Lakes Bay Marina on Wednesday eveni…
Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach end the summer on right note with Jazz in the Park concerts at Brown’s Park
The City of Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation Inc. will end the summer with Jazz in the Park concerts in August and S…
- Updated
Certain regional foods are best enjoyed in their natural habitat: It’s tough to find a great bowl of gumbo outside New Orleans; pizza is almost always better in New York; and good luck getting a decent pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich outside of Jersey.
Many of us have been noticing the presence of mosquitoes now, visually and through our pain receptors!
- Updated
Ticket Information Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE