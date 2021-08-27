Community calendar

Events
Friday, aug. 27
Fourth friday exhibits: 3 to 8 p.M.; Fourth friday opening featuring american abstract artist arlene groch, along with exhibition “inspired by ya yoi kusama”; nashville north studios, 210 new road, linwood. 609-504-5044 Or nashvillenorthstudios.Com.
Saturday, aug. 28
5th annual community fun day in buena vista township: noon to 6 p.M.; Churches of newtonville present the 5th annual community fun day; moon bounces, vendors, games, food, basketball tournament, dj and more; 661 jackson road, buena vista township. 856-697-2100 Or buenavistanj.Com.
A hot summer night exhibition: 2 to 8 p.M.; Open house art exhibit with talented fine artists of south jersey; live music; wine and cheese served; your cbd store, absecon, 790 white horse pike, absecon. 609-277-7792 Or absecon460.Cbdrx4u.Com.
African violet sale: 10 a.M. To 2 p.M.; Hosted by the southern nj african violet club; assorted african violet plants, pots, soil, house plants and more; masks required; elwood fire hall, 414 elwood road, elwood (mullica hill). Snjavc.Org.
Downtown wildwood farmers market: 8 a.M. To 12:30 p.M. Saturdays through sept. 4; More than 60 vendors; byrne plaza, 3400 pacific ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 Or dooww.Com.
Flea market and hoagie sale: 9 a.M. To 3 p.M.; Flea market and hoagie sale; holy trinity episcopal church, 2998 bay ave., Ocean city. 609-628-4742.
Galloway cultural arts — call for artists: 10 a.M. To noon drop off at galloway library; call for artists for first show of 2021 called “anything goes” (no nudes); galloway township branch — atlantic county library system, 306 e. Jimmie leeds road, galloway township. Gcac300@gmail.Com.
‘Vaudeville variety’: 7 p.M.; Join susan tischler, holly knapp, and will knapp in east lynne theater company’s fun-filled “vaudeville variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at w. Cape may borough hall’s “back yard,” 732 broadway, w. Cape may; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 Or eastlynnetheater.Org.
Monday, aug. 30
Aaa tsa pre-check event: aug. 30-Sept. 3; Aaa is hosting a tsa pre-check registration event; appointments and the proper documentation are necessary; aaa northfield, 901 tilton road, northfield. 609-646-6000 Or aaa.Com/tsa.
Beginner bridge — virtual event: 9:30 to 10:30 a.M. Mondays through aug. 30; Learn to play bridge virtually; registration required. Avalonfreelibrary.Org.
Diaper drive all day: 10 a.M. To 5 p.M. Mondays through sept. 27, New day family success center, 622-624 south new york road, galloway township. 609-652-0230 Or newday-fsc.Org.
Mahjong at northfield library: 10 a.M. To noon mondays through aug. 30; Mahjong mondays return at the otto bruyns public library of northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 w. Mill road, 241 w. Mill road, northfield. 609-646-4476 Or nflibrary.Org.
Online tech help — virtual event: 5:30 to 6:30 p.M.; Online tech help with sean farrell; attend this open forum workshop to have your questions answered via zoom; registration required. Avalonfreelibrary.Org.
Unity in the community: 4 to 8 p.M.; Coalition for a safe community special event; promotes a safe community; fun, food, fellowship, music, entertainment, raffles, giveaways and more; cape may county park & zoo, 707 route 9, middle township. Nj-capemaycounty.Civicplus.Com.
Fundraisers
Sunday, aug. 29
Yoga for alzheimer’s: 10 a.M. To noon; taught by local yoga instructors; fundraiser for 2021 walk to end alzheimer’s; dj entertainment; 501 n. Jerome ave., Margate, $35. 609-457-4241.
For kids
Saturday, aug. 28
Saturday storytime: 11 a.M. To 1 p.M. Aug. 21, 28; Outdoor storytime with otto bruyns public library of northfield; birch grove park, 1675 burton ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Tuesday, aug. 31
Mindful storytime with miss beth: outdoor edition: 10:30 to 11:30 a.M. Tuesdays through aug. 31; For ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult; take home crafts; brigantine branch — atlantic county library system, 201 15th st. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 Or atlanticlibrary.Org.
Storytime: 10 to 10:45 a.M. Tuesdays through september; join miss linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of story time. Avalonfreelibrary.Org.
Tuesday time stories: 11 to 11:30 a.M. Tuesdays through aug. 31; For ages 12-36 months; ventnor city branch — atlantic county library system, 6500 atlantic ave., Ventnor city; registration required. 609-823-4614 Or atlanticlibrary.Org.
Groups
Sunday, aug. 29
Meditation — online group: 7:15 to 8 p.M. Sundays; offered by the mental health association in atlantic county; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.Org. 609-652-3800 Or mhaac.Info.
Monday, aug. 30
‘Got stress?’ Online group: 4 to 5:30 p.M. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by the mental health association in atlantic county; free. 609-652-3800 Or mhaac.Info.
Tuesday, aug. 31
Adult survivors of child abuse — online group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.M. Tuesdays through dec. 7; Offered by the mental health association in atlantic county; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 Or mhaac.Info.
Al-anon family group: 8 to 9 p.M. Tuesdays through dec. 28; Support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; st. John lutheran church, 1001 central ave., Ocean city. Oceancityaft@gmail.Com.
Bipolar online support group: 6 to 7 p.M. Tuesdays through dec. 7; Peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the mental health association in atlantic county. 609-652-3800 Or mhaac.Info.
Conversational spanish: 5 p.M. Tuesdays through aug. 31; Virtual class presented by atlantic city free public library; registration required. Acfpl.Org.
Pflag egg harbor township: 7 to 8:30 p.M. Last tuesdays through december; held via zoom; pflag is the extended family of the lgbtq+ community. 609-445-4539.
Women’s wellness group — online: 9 to 10 a.M. Last tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by the mental health association in atlantic county. 609-652-3800, Ext. 0 Or mhaac.Info.
Health, fitness
Friday, aug. 27
Tai chi class: 11 a.M. To noon fridays through aug. 27; Presented by atlantic city free public library via zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, Ext. 3075 Or acfpl.Org.
Saturday, aug. 28
Yoga classes: 9 to 10 a.M. Saturdays through sept. 11; Fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; dr. Martin luther king community center, 661 jackson road, newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Music
Friday, aug. 27
Big daddy duo: 7 to 9 p.M.; Rhythm in the park concert series at robert j. Lincoln amphitheater at tony canale park, egg harbor township; free. 609-272-8120 Or visit ehtrec.Com.John walter cape community band concert: 7 to 8 p.M.; Outdoor evening concert in cape may with the john walter concert band; mix of marches, pop, show tunes, americana, and patriotic music; rotary park, 400-498 lafayette st., Cape may. 703-362-6812 Or johnwalterband.Org.
Pavilion in the pines summer concert series: 7:30 to 9:30 p.M.; Lisa polizzi, $33; atlantic shore pines campground, 450 ishmael road, tuckerton. 908-310-2941 Or lizzierosemusic.Com.
World famous reggae — third world: 7 to 10 p.M.; 2021 Somers point beach concerts; william morrow beach, between higbee and new jersey avenues on bay avenue, somers point. 609-833-5428.
Religion
Monday, sept. 6
High holiday virtual services: via zoom; 8 p.M. Sept. 6: Erev rosh hashanah; 10 a.M./11:45 A.M. Sept. 7, 8; 6:30 P.M. Sept. 15: Kol nidre; 10 a.M./Noon sept. 15: Yom kippur; 6 p.M. Sept. 15: Mincha and neilah; hosted by temple beth shalom, brigantine; registration required to receive virtual link and prayer books. 609-266-0403 Or email office@seashul.Org or visit seashul.Org.