Community calendar

Pflag egg harbor township: 7 to 8:30 p.M. Last tuesdays through december; held via zoom; pflag is the extended family of the lgbtq+ community. 609-445-4539.

Women’s wellness group — online: 9 to 10 a.M. Last tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by the mental health association in atlantic county. 609-652-3800, Ext. 0 Or mhaac.Info.

Health, fitness

Friday, aug. 27

Tai chi class: 11 a.M. To noon fridays through aug. 27; Presented by atlantic city free public library via zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, Ext. 3075 Or acfpl.Org.

Saturday, aug. 28

Yoga classes: 9 to 10 a.M. Saturdays through sept. 11; Fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; dr. Martin luther king community center, 661 jackson road, newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Music

Friday, aug. 27