Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, Aug. 25
AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon for an interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails; presented by the Wetlands Institute and sponsored by the Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25; creative writing workshop; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
CYNGUS OPEN HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m.; Cyngus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; meet with teachers for in-person fall classes and tour facility; class registrations taken from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 2. 609-272-1199.
JOB SKILLS LAB — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25; receive assistance with job-related tasks, such as finding job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM ‘TOUR THROUGH TIME’: 6 to 9 p.m.; fourth annual fundraiser to benefit Stone Harbor Museum; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, $150. 609-368-0100 or ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
SUMMER EVENINGS ON THE BEACH: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August; Benson Avenue and the Beach, behind Ventura’s Greenhouse, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Thursday, Aug. 26
CARD PARTY IN MEMORY OF BONNIE GURWICZ: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; card party in memory of Bonnie Gurwicz; afternoon of games, food and prizes to benefit Village by the Shore; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 Saint Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $75. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2; vegetables, seafood and more locally grown; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
GARDEN CONTEST WINNERS RECOGNIZED: 7 to 8 p.m.; 2021 Somers Point Garden Contest winners recognized by City Council; friends and family are invited to attend to celebrate their lovely gardens; Somers Point City Clerk’s Office, 1 E. W. Jersey Ave., Somers Point. 609-214-6967 or facebook.com/GTGCSPNJ.
MAHJONG LESSONS: 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; Beth El Synagogue in Margate; $20. 609-823-2725.
‘TALES IN THE BACKYARD’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location is a private backyard in Cape May; reservations required; $5, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS — MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in July and August; free movies featuring new and classic releases; rain date Fridays; beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind Martin Bloom Pavilion, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, Aug. 27
FOURTH FRIDAY EXHIBITS: 3 to 8 p.m.; Fourth Friday opening featuring American abstract artist Arlene Groch, along with exhibition “Inspired by Ya Yoi Kusama”; Nashville North Studios, 210 New Road, Linwood. 609-504-5044 or NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
Saturday, Aug. 28
5TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY FUN DAY IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: noon to 6 p.m.; churches of Newtonville present the 5th Annual Community Fun Day; moon bounces, vendors, games, food, basketball tournament, DJ and more; 661 Jackson Road, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
A HOT SUMMER NIGHT EXHIBITION: 2 to 8 p.m.; open house art exhibit with talented fine artists of South Jersey; live music; wine and cheese served; Your CBD Store, Absecon, 790 White Horse Pike, Absecon. 609-277-7792 or Absecon460.CBDRX4U.com.
AFRICAN VIOLET SALE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Southern NJ African Violet Club; assorted African Violet plants, pots, soil, house plants and more; masks required; Elwood Fire Hall, 414 Elwood Road, Elwood (Mullica Hill). SNJAVC.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FLEA MARKET AND HOAGIE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; flea market and hoagie sale; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-628-4742.
GALLOWAY CULTURAL ARTS — CALL FOR ARTISTS: 10 a.m. to noon drop off at Galloway Library; call for artists for first show of 2021 called “Anything Goes” (no nudes); Galloway Township Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. gcac300@gmail.com.
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Aug. 29
YOGA FOR ALZHEIMER’S: 10 a.m. to noon; taught by local Yoga instructors; fundraiser for 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s; DJ entertainment; 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $35. 609-457-4241.
For kids
Wednesday, Aug. 25
AVALON LIBRARY STORY WALK: 9 a.m. daily through Sept. 6; enjoy this “outside” story experience; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ORIGAMI ANIMAL BOOKMARKS: 1 to 2 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; make origami animal bookmarks that will cozy up the corner of your novels and notebooks; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
QUICK STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2-5, siblings welcome; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 28
SATURDAY STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21, 28; outdoor storytime with Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Groups
Wednesday, Aug. 25
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25, 10 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 27, 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
BLACK STORIES MATTER — VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; The Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club will discuss “Wild Women and the Blues” by Denny S. Bryce. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-run support group meeting for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK — ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
INTERMEDIATE BRIDGE: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 1; enhance your Bridge skills; virtual class presented by Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; discussion of “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark; for adults; Somers Point Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 26
INTO THE NIGHT BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; join in the fun of discussing “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline; open to adults; Ventnor City Branch — Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 29
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Aug. 25
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Aug. 26
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Aug. 27
TAI CHI CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 27; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 28
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Music
Wednesday, Aug. 25
LIVE MUSIC ON THE BEACH IN MARGATE: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through August; Margate’s Greenie Unplugged: Tides, Tunes & Togetherness — Summer Evenings on the Beach; 102 S. Benson Ave., Beach behind Ventura’s Greenhouse, Margate City. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Thursday, Aug. 26
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Friday, Aug. 27 BIG DADDY DUO: 7 to 9 p.m.; Rhythm in the Park concert series at Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; outdoor evening concert in Cape May with the John Walter concert band; mix of marches, pop, show tunes, Americana, and patriotic music; Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.
PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Lisa Polizzi, $33; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
WORLD FAMOUS REGGAE — THIRD WORLD: 7 to 10 p.m.; 2021 Somers Point Beach Concerts; William Morrow Beach, between Higbee and New Jersey avenues on Bay Avenue, Somers Point. 609-833-5428.
Reunions
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.