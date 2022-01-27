 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College news
0 Comments
COLLEGE NEWS

College news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Graduation

Melissa Yousef, of Marmora, has earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from The University of Alabama.

President’s list

Danielle Goin, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Fall 2021 President’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Roxanne Gioia, of Ocean City, was named to the Fall 2021 President’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Dean list

Anna McCabe, of Corbin City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.

Taronjanee Jones, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.

Karen Greenwood, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.

Delaney Tice, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.

Lex Jamison, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.

Genesis Chidi, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.

Hunter Paone, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Reghan Handley, of Woodbine, was named to fall 2021  Dean's list at The University of Alabama.

Joshua Werman, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at The University of Alabama.

Hannah Stanks, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Tyler Werman, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Ava Elisano, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Jaida Fleck, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Giovanna Evans, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Muhlenberg College. 

Chloe Selover, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Muhlenberg College. 

William Mack, of Marmora, was named to the 2021 fall Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.

Jeremy Heyder, of Cape May Court House, was named to the 2021 fall Dean's List at New England Institute of Technology.

Julia Jett, of Cape May Court House, was named to the 2021 fall Dean's List at The University of Scranton.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Horoscope Week January 20-27

Hello Aquarius! We have been waiting for you! Let’s see what this new season looks like in our stars: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Back on the …

On a Roll … at Primo Hoagies
Dining

On a Roll … at Primo Hoagies

  • Updated

I tend to shy away from writing about chain restaurants, but in the case of Primo Hoagies, I decided to make an exception. Sure, they’ve got 95 locations spread throughout seven states, but they got their start in Philly back in 1992, and to me they still have the feel of a local business whenever I visit. And, truth be told, I visit them pretty frequently, as Galloway, Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Rio Grande, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest all have locations, as does Hammonton and Vineland, which makes the task of visiting a Primo Hoagies pretty easy, no matter where in South Jersey you are.

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Roland Bonner is hard at work digging footing trenches for the remodeling of the Ram’s Head Inn, circa 1978. Then owner Fred Noyes undertook t…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News