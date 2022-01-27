College news

Graduation
Melissa Yousef, of Marmora, has earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from The University of Alabama.
President’s list
Danielle Goin, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Fall 2021 President’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Roxanne Gioia, of Ocean City, was named to the Fall 2021 President’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Dean list
Anna McCabe, of Corbin City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Taronjanee Jones, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Karen Greenwood, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Delaney Tice, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Lex Jamison, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Genesis Chidi, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Hunter Paone, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Reghan Handley, of Woodbine, was named to fall 2021 Dean's list at The University of Alabama.
Joshua Werman, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at The University of Alabama.
Hannah Stanks, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Tyler Werman, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Ava Elisano, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Jaida Fleck, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Giovanna Evans, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Muhlenberg College.
Chloe Selover, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Muhlenberg College.
William Mack, of Marmora, was named to the 2021 fall Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Jeremy Heyder, of Cape May Court House, was named to the 2021 fall Dean's List at New England Institute of Technology.