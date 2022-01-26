College news

The great thing about a sandwich is that, unlike with other cuisines such as steaks or sushi, the atmosphere in which you eat it in is basically irrelevant. It’s all about flavor, which means that your opinions aren’t being swayed by a swanky vibe and some hip lighting fixtures. You could eat a great sub on the hood of a car, and somehow it would still feel right. And I should know, as I did just that last week when I stopped in at Mandy’s Subs in Cape May Court House.