College news

Dean list

Suzanna Dietrich, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Shippensburg University.

Julia Pestalozzi, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

William Flynn, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Anna McCabe, of Corbin City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Taronjanee Jones, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Molly Hoffmann, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Karen Greenwood, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Delaney Tice, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Lex Jamison, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Genesis Chidi, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Hunter Paone, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Madison Kahn, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Lehigh University.

Reghan Handley, of Woodbine, was named to fall 2021 Dean’s list at The University of Alabama.

Joshua Werman, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at The University of Alabama.

Julia Kasinski, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Thomas Oves, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Samantha Wagner, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Milica Dukova, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Hannah Stanks, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Tyler Werman, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Ava Elisano, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Jaida Fleck, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

