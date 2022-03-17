 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE NEWS

Dean’s List

Diana Logue, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Nova Southeastern University.

MacGyver Hay, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Yonis Ochoa Ozoria, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Robert Mayer, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Ethan Dawson, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Lyndsey Collins of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Brian Devinney, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Anjola Fakolade, of Mays Landing, was named to the the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus.

Jeremy Hartman, of Mays Landing, was named to the the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus.

Robert Regalbuto, of Cape May Court House, was named to the the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus.

Katrina Cabinian, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus.

Brandyn Pokrass, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Adriana Christaldi, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Aubrey Hunter, of South Dennis, was named to the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Haleigh Flukey, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Christion Cassenti of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Robert Schall, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Julia Stailey, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Robert Nawrocki, of Port Republic, was named to the fall 2021 Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

College News

Dean’s ListSnigdha Das, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

