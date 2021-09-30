College news

If you are one of those folks that thinks the Wildwoods only spring to life from Memorial Day to Labor day you are sorely mistaken. Sure, those are the months that things get packed to the breaking point, but there is plenty to do after Labor Day, and this weekend there is even more than usual, as no less than four major events will be taking place – The Irish Fall Festival, Oktoberfest at Morey’s Piers, the Wildwood Fall Classic Car Show and Seafarer’s Celebration. Sound like fun? We thought so too. And in case you are thinking of heading down to check out the action, we’ve got the inside scoop on each event.