College news
COLLEGE NEWS

College news

Graduation

MiKayla Illick, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s graduating class with a degree in MS Speech-Language Pathology

Dean list

Alexandra O’Rourke, of Ocean View, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Union College.

Farrik Barnard, of Ocean City, was named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Danielle Goin, of Cape May Court House, was named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Christine Bossert, of Cape May Court House, was named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

