College news

GraduationAliya Mahmud, of Mays Landing, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Daniel Stinson, of Brigantine, has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Ronald Garbutt, of Port Republic, has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Melissa Yousef, of Marmora, has earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from The University of Alabama.

Kellie Dean, of Egg Harbor, has earned an Associate of Arts from University of Maryland Global Campus.

Dean listJennifer Tran, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Johanna Baronowitz, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Calvin Simon, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.