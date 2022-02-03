College news

GraduationAliya Mahmud, of Mays Landing, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Daniel Stinson, of Brigantine, has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Ronald Garbutt, of Port Republic, has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Melissa Yousef, of Marmora, has earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from The University of Alabama.
Kellie Dean, of Egg Harbor, has earned an Associate of Arts from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Dean listJennifer Tran, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Johanna Baronowitz, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Calvin Simon, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Alexa Albert, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Elena Marcato, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Nayelli Rios, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Denise Franchesca Solomon, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Alex Pieretti, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Andrew Gates, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Abbigail Erbacher, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Niki Danz, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Jess Kershenblatt, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Andrea Besas, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Jacob Dembin, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Trey A Henry, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Kutztown University.
Courtney Carmen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Patrick Gilbride, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Jackson D’Ambrosio, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Olivia Chowdhury, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Erik Roell, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Brandon Berrio, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.