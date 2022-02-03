College news

Graduation
Aliya Mahmud, of Mays Landing, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Daniel Stinson, of Brigantine, has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Ronald Garbutt, of Port Republic, has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Melissa Yousef, of Marmora, has earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from The University of Alabama.
Kellie Dean, of Egg Harbor, has earned an Associate of Arts from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Dean list
Maeve Faherty, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Kaley Fitzpatrick, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Jenna Wilkinson, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Mia Watson, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Ronald Bonilla, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Grace Wilson, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Cleo Bradshaw, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Arneet Bhatti, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Sophia Edwards, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
April Kachnic, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Ava Hoch, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Shiah Stowe, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Kayla Carlamere, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Katlyn Diaz, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Ariel Mcallister, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Erika Malouf, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Alexsia Light, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Belmont University.
Kelly N Askins, of Galloway, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Kutztown University.
Shannon Conover, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Courtney Reed, of Galloway, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Rae Anna Schutz, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Springfield College.
Jordyn A. Myers, of Galloway Township, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Stockton University.
Alexis O’Keefe, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Raicheal Robbins, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Ian Aungst, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Bryanna Mastro, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Angel Casanova, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Matthew Chiari, of Mays Landing, was named to the 2021 fall Dean’s List at The University of Scranton.