College news

Ariel Mcallister, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Montclair State University.

Erika Malouf, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Alexsia Light, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Belmont University.

Kelly N Askins, of Galloway, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Kutztown University.

Shannon Conover, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at The University of Alabama.

Courtney Reed, of Galloway, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at The University of Alabama.

Rae Anna Schutz, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Springfield College.

Jordyn A. Myers, of Galloway Township, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Stockton University.

Alexis O’Keefe, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Raicheal Robbins, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.