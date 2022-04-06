Celebrate spring with weekend's Doo Dah Parade, Great Egg Hunt events

Philadelphia Flyers legends Jimmy and Joe Watson will be grand marshals for the 2022 Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City on Saturday, April 9.

The brothers were both part of the Broad Street Bullies team that won two Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, and they are both members of the Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame. They still live in the Philadelphia area and are a lot of fun when they’re together. They will be available for free photographs and autographs after the parade at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace.

The Doo Dah Parade is Ocean City’s season-opening celebration of all things humorous. The procession features marching bands, floats and a brigade of hundreds of basset hounds. The parade starts at noon Saturday. The route starts at Sixth Street and travels downtown Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, then turns to the Boardwalk at 12th Street and finishes on the boardwalk at Sixth Street.

Some highlights will include the Ocean City High School Red Raiders Marching Band, the Hobo Band, the Jersey String Band, Crescent Shriner’s Mini Cars, the Wildwood High School Marching Band and the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers Band. Dietz and Watson returns as the event sponsor.

The first of two Great Egg Hunts will return to the Boardwalk as the parade finishes on Saturday. Participating merchants will invite children up to age 7 to visit stores with their families to collect eggs filled with treats and surprises. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. Flyers will direct families to participating stores. Rain date is April 10. A second Great Egg Hunt is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 16.

SPORTS MEMORABILIA SHOW VENDOR REGISTRATION OPEN

Vendors interested in participating in the Sports Memorabilia Show at the Ocean City Music Pier on April 30 can email events@ocnj.us or visit www.ocnj.us/sportsshow for more information.

Former Philadelphia Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner will be part of the show and will greet fans and lead Q&A sessions.

ALSO COMING UP IN APRIL

April 16 – The Great Egg Hunt: The second of two Great Egg Hunts will take place on the boardwalk. Participating merchants will invite children up to age 7 to visit stores with their families to collect eggs filled with treats and surprises. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. Flyers will direct families to participating stores. Rain date is April 17.

April 17 – Easter Sunrise Service: A traditional non-denominational service by the sea. All are welcome. 6:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.

April 17 – Dueling Pianos Show: The Philly Keys will be performing their hit dueling pianos show starting at noon in front of the Ocean City Music Pier. Free fun for the entire family. The Philly Keys will take a break for our annual Easter Fashion Stroll.

April 17 – Easter Fashion Stroll: Come dressed in your Easter’s best for our Fashion Stroll and meet the Easter Bunny at the Ocean City Music Pier. Judging begins at 1 p.m. Prizes awarded for Best Dressed Children, Teen, Adults and Family.

April 30 – Sports Memorabilia Show: Former Philadelphia Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner will be part of the show at the Ocean City Music Pier. They will greet fans and lead Q&A sessions. Vendors with merchandise and items representing a variety of sports and teams will be for sale at the show. Check back for more detail on how to purchase tickets for meet-and-greets.

