Cape May wins USA Today 10 Best Light Displays Award

Did you ever wonder how all of this Ugly Sweater nonsense around Christmas started? Well, it can all be traced back to the 1950s, when ugly “Jingle Bell Sweaters” featured Christmas decorations and became quite popular. The trend disappeared and reappeared in the 1980s thanks to Cliff Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and continued when Marcy Darcy was shamed in “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” but the Ugly Sweater-themed party didn’t happen until the 2000s, when a pair of Canadians launched the first Christmas Sweater Party. Now, it’s so common, even Ozzy Osbourne wears an ugly “Gremlins” sweater on Christmas.