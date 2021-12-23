 Skip to main content
Cape May wins USA Today 10 Best Light Displays Award
Cape May wins USA Today 10 Best Light Displays Award

CAPE MAY — Victorian Cape May, the nation’s oldest seashore resort, has been voted one of the Best Public Holiday Light Displays in America in the USA Today’s “10 Best” Readers Choice Awards.

“Cape May is a wonderful sight during the holiday season,” James Ridgway, president of the Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce, noted. “Our visitors tell us that we resemble a Dickens Village with the lights on our Victorian homes and businesses complemented with the gas lamps on our streets.

“Light Up Cape May” is a community effort the Chamber started in 2015 when the town needed more holiday lights. With community partners and the support of several sponsors including Atlantic City Electric and Cape May MAC, the Chamber initiated a contest for homes and businesses.

Elaine’s Cape May was the overall business winner this year with businesses on the Washington Street Mall including the Cape May Fish Market, Bath Time, and Victorious voted window display winners. A complete list of winners is at lightupcapemaynj.com

Cape May celebrates the holiday season in style with a variety of trolley tours, carriage rides and special events including concerts and productions at Cape May Stage and East Lynne Theater Company through New Year’s Day.

The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May is dedicated to the ongoing vitality of the island’s historical, cultural, and recreational features that make Cape May a premier destination for visitors and provide a special way of life for our residents. For more information, call 609-884-5508.

