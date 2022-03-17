Cape May County offers rabies clinics

Without question some of the most universally-loved snacks in America are Girl Scout Cookies. Maybe it’s the fact that they only come around once a year that makes them feel so special, or perhaps it’s the expert sales pitches of the thousands of scouts that come knocking at our doors, but whatever the reason, we as a nation buy up boxes of these treats by the millions – and they never seem to last for more than a few days in the house before they’re all gone.