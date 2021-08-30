Cape May County 4-H member Robert “Robbie” Elwell wins 3rd runner up in 4-H State Equestrian of the Year Contest

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Cape May County 4-H is proud to announce that Robert “Robbie” Elwell won 3rd runner up in the 2021 NJ 4-H State Equestrian of the Year Contest, held virtually, on Aug. 11. Robbie, Cape May County Senior Equestrian of the Year, is a member of the Shore Blazers 4-H Club and a 2021 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. For the state contest, Robbie submitted a resume, essay, participated in a virtual interview with state judges, and gave a virtual stage presentation that focused on his experiences and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Equestrian of the Year contest is an ambassador program that encourages 4-H'ers to become well-rounded individuals with a comprehensive background in the horse field. Emphasis is placed on participation in educational equine events, public speaking skills, leadership proficiency, and county level teen leadership programs; community service; and other equine related activities.

Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator said, “Robbie is a wonderful example of a well-rounded 4-H member who has actively participated in 4-H programs, activities, contests, 4-H Fairs, as well as, educational 4-H camps and conferences. We are proud of all of his achievements.”