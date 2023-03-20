Author Sarah Maslin Nir, staff reporter for the New York Times and author of a new book series for kids, will visit the Cape May County 4-H organization Sunday, April 2 at the 4-H Lockwood Youth Center in Cape May Court House.

Maslin Nir is the author of the new “Once Upon a Horse” series of kids books. The books highlight true stories from across the equestrian world. Book one, “The Flying Horse,” was released this month. Maslin Nir also has written an adult nonfiction book, “Horse Crazy,” published in 2020.

A book signing and brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open to the public, as well as all 4-H Clubs. The 4-H center is located at 355 Court House–South Dennis Road.

“We are excited to welcome Sarah, who is not only an accomplished author, but also rides hunters competitively and shares the love of horses with many of our 4-H’ers,” aid Julianne Schalick, Cape May County Whinny Pigs 4-H Club leader, said.

Admission is a donation to cover the light brunch or $20, which includes the brunch and a copy of “The Flying Horse.” To make a reservation, call 609-381-9862. For more information, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.