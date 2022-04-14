The community is invited to a fundraiser to help ease the burden of medical costs for a local man fighting a rare blood cancer. Brad Williams was diagnosed in March 2021 with multiple myeloma. A benefit dinner will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. May 22 at the Tennessee Beer Hall, 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City.The event is sponsored by Sweet Magnolia Cancer Care Foundation and all funds raised will go directly into his treatment fund.There will be a buffet, live music by The Notion, a 50/50, raffles, a silent auction and other activities. Cash bar will be available. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Kids under 12 years are $15. For ticket information, visit eventbrite.com
Brad Williams fundraiser
