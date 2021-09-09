The Atlantic Shore 13-and-under baseball team was honored Sunday, Sept. 5 with a parade through Somers Point. The team of players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point, Linwood and Upper Township won the Babe Ruth World Series last month in Jamestown, New York. The team also won the Mid-Atlantic Region and Southern New Jersey titles earlier this summer.
Babe Ruth champions parade
