Avalon native serving aboard U.S. Navy ship forged from 9/11 steel

“It is an honor and privilege to carry on the legacy of the selfless heroes and unwilling victims of the 9/11 attacks,” said commanding officer of USS New York, Capt. Javier Gonzalez. “Our ship embodies the fighting passion that united Americans, despite an inconceivable tragedy, to defend our country’s values and continue the pursuit of freedom worldwide.”

Homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, the USS New York is longer than two football fields at 684 feet. The ship is 105 feet wide and weighs more than 24,000 tons. It has four diesel engines that can push the ship through the water in excess of 26 mph.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Matt and other New York sailors are proud to be part of a warfighting team that embodies the spirit, strength and resilience of the American people.

“I had a number of friends in college who throughout the years were personally impacted by the 9/11 attacks in both New York and Washington, D.C.,” added Matt. “Serving aboard this ship allows me to bring a piece of them with me everyday when I come to work. The fact that steel from the WTC is embedded in the keel of this ship is a physical tangible reminder that when put to sea, the U.S. has the ability to recover from any attack and will bring that fight to the enemy.”