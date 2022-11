Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club

It’s not every day you hear of a new restaurant making it. In fact, during Covid, it seemed like even some of the most steadfast and hopping bars were closing their doors for good, which makes the success of No. 79 Restaurant Bar & Liquor Store in Hammonton all the sweeter. Owned by friends and business partners Jasmine Kienzle and Wanda Switonska, No. 79 — which just celebrated its one-year anniversary — might not even exist without the pandemic.