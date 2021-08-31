 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club
0 comments

Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Comedy Clubs

Atlantic City Comedy Club at Celebrity Theatre, Claridge

Christian Finnegan, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, $29, $39.

Marion Grodin, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, $25.

Griffin Icon Presents: Michael Coyler, 8 p.m., Sept. 18, $49, $64.

Rich Vos, 8:30 p.m., Oct. 2, $29, $37.

Robert Kelly, 8:30 p.m., Oct. 8 and 9, $29, $39.

John Caparulo, 8 p.m., Oct. 22 and 23, $34, $44.

Gilbert Gottfried, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $49, $59.

Jay Mohr, 8 p.m., Nov. 12 and 7 p.m., Nov. 13, $34, $44.

AC Jokes

Vinny Fasline, 8 p.m., Sept. 3, $25, $35.

BORGATA COMEDY CLUB

Joe DeVito, Maija DiGiorgio, Andrew Kennedy, Sept. 2 through 4, $12.26.

Tim Krompier, Casey Balsham, Chris Roach, Sept. 5 and 6, $12.26.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 reasons to party at Bally’s Beach Bar
Nightlife

5 reasons to party at Bally’s Beach Bar

  • Updated

Summer is on its way out, but instead of crying about it, we think a better idea is to embrace what’s left of it with a trip to one of our favorite Atlantic City summer spots — the Beach Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City. And just in case you need and extra push to get there, here are five reasons to go.

+2
5 places to watch the Olympics
Nightlife

5 places to watch the Olympics

  • Updated

FanDuel SportsbookLocated inside Bally’s Hotel and Casino, FanDuel has all of the Olympic goods to enjoy. With medal-worthy food specials such as Gold Medal Grilled Cheese, the Italian Euro Cup Winning Sausage Sandwich and American Street Nachos, these specials will somersault their way into gold in no time. The food isn’t the only thing that has a chance at scoring a medal thanks to special cocktails like the patriotic All American made with Teremana blanco tequila, house blueberry syrup, blue Curacao, there’s a mini American Flag to top it off while you sing the “National Anthem” all night. A night at FanDuel is a night for winners and those who love good food and drinks. Go to BallysAC.com

5 places to watch Tropicana’s weekly fireworks display
Nightlife

5 places to watch Tropicana’s weekly fireworks display

  • Updated

It wouldn’t be summer at the Jersey Shore without spending at least a few evenings watching the sky light up with fireworks over the beach. And for those in Atlantic City that has become a weekly tradition as Tropicana Atlantic City hosts a free fireworks show at 10 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day. And while watching them is great no matter where you are, we put together a list of some of our favorite viewing spots.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News