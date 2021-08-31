Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club

Comedy Clubs
Atlantic City Comedy Club at Celebrity Theatre, Claridge
Christian Finnegan, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, $29, $39.
Marion Grodin, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, $25.
Griffin Icon Presents: Michael Coyler, 8 p.m., Sept. 18, $49, $64.
Rich Vos, 8:30 p.m., Oct. 2, $29, $37.
Robert Kelly, 8:30 p.m., Oct. 8 and 9, $29, $39.
John Caparulo, 8 p.m., Oct. 22 and 23, $34, $44.
Gilbert Gottfried, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $49, $59.
Jay Mohr, 8 p.m., Nov. 12 and 7 p.m., Nov. 13, $34, $44.
AC Jokes
Vinny Fasline, 8 p.m., Sept. 3, $25, $35.
BORGATA COMEDY CLUB
Joe DeVito, Maija DiGiorgio, Andrew Kennedy, Sept. 2 through 4, $12.26.
Tim Krompier, Casey Balsham, Chris Roach, Sept. 5 and 6, $12.26.