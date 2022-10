Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club

Enough crying about the end of summer. Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off this week, and frankly that is cause for major celebration. Watching the game at home is ok, but any true fan knows that the act of maniacally screaming and shouting at the TV with a roomful of strangers at a sports bar is just a whole lot more fun. Plus, the beer selection is almost always better, and you don’t have to clean up the mess left by your sloppy friends. Here are three of our favorite spots to watch Week 1 of the NFL.