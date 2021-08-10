 Skip to main content
Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club - Week of Aug. 12 - 18
Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club - Week of Aug. 12 - 18

Comedy_Tragedy

Comedy Clubs

Atlantic City Comedy Club at Celebrity Theatre, Claridge

Shuli Egar, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 12, $22, $23, $29.

One Funny Lisa Marie, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 13; 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., Aug. 14; 2:30 p.m., Aug. 15, $29, $34, $39

Matt Richards, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 14, $23, $25, $34.

Steve Hofstetter, 8 p.m., Aug. 24, $25, $45.

Women of a Certain Age featuring Carole Montgomery, Linette Palladino and Vanessa Hollingshead, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 27 and 28, $25, $39.

Eleanor Kerrigan, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 28, $29, $39.

Christian Finnegan, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, $29, $39.

John Caparulo, 8 p.m., Oct. 22 and 23, $34, $44.

Gilbert Gottfried, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $49, $59.

BORGATA COMEDY CLUB

Bernadette Pauley, Kareem Green, Al Ducharme, Aug. 12 and 13, $12.26.

Tommy Gooch, Isabel Hagen, Joey Vega, Aug. 15 through 18.

