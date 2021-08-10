Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club - Week of Aug. 12 - 18

Comedy Clubs
Atlantic City Comedy Club at Celebrity Theatre, Claridge
Shuli Egar, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 12, $22, $23, $29.
One Funny Lisa Marie, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 13; 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., Aug. 14; 2:30 p.m., Aug. 15, $29, $34, $39
Matt Richards, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 14, $23, $25, $34.
Steve Hofstetter, 8 p.m., Aug. 24, $25, $45.
Women of a Certain Age featuring Carole Montgomery, Linette Palladino and Vanessa Hollingshead, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 27 and 28, $25, $39.
Eleanor Kerrigan, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 28, $29, $39.
Christian Finnegan, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, $29, $39.
John Caparulo, 8 p.m., Oct. 22 and 23, $34, $44.
Gilbert Gottfried, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $49, $59.
BORGATA COMEDY CLUB
Bernadette Pauley, Kareem Green, Al Ducharme, Aug. 12 and 13, $12.26.
Tommy Gooch, Isabel Hagen, Joey Vega, Aug. 15 through 18.