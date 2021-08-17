Have a laugh on us — check out a comedy club - Week of Aug. 19 - 25

Comedy Clubs
Atlantic City Comedy Club at Celebrity Theatre, Claridge
Steve Hofstetter, 8 p.m., Aug. 24, $25, $45.
Women of a Certain Age featuring Carole Montgomery, Linette Palladino and Vanessa Hollingshead, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 27 and 28, $25, $39.
Eleanor Kerrigan, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 28, $29, $39.
Christian Finnegan, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, $29, $39.
John Caparulo, 8 p.m., Oct. 22 and 23, $34, $44.
Gilbert Gottfried, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $49, $59.
Jay Mohr, 8 p.m., Nov. 12 and 7 p.m., Nov. 13, $34, $44.
BORGATA COMEDY CLUB
Tommy Gooch, Isabel Hagen, Joey Vega, Aug. 19, $12.26.
Kyle Ocasio, Larry XL, Kyle Grooms, Aug. 22 through 25, $12.26.