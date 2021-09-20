Upcoming Entertainment Headliners

Rock music has always been a little threatening. When it first came out in the 1950s, even something as mild as Elvis’ shaking hips were famously considered too risqué for young viewers. And who could forget the images of Beatles records being steamrolled and burned by those who were certain they were tools of the devil himself? Rock music has a history of being scary to some people, but an actual horror movie-style scary rock singer? Well, that didn’t exist until Alice Cooper came along.