Upcoming Entertainment Headliners

Week of Sept. 23, 2021
George Michael Reborn – George Michael Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 23, $20.
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24, 430, $35.
The United States Army Jazz Ambassadors, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24, Free.
Bumpin Uglies with The Goons & The Spins, Bourre, 5 p.m., Sept. 25, $15.
Boardwalk Boxing Series, Showboat, 7 p.m., Sept. 25, $60.
Clint Holmes, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $29.50, $39.50, $54.50.
Kix, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $35.
UFC 266 Volkanovski vs. Ortega, Shevchenko vs. Murphy, and Diaz Vs. Lawler 2 Streaming, Bally’s, FanDuel Sportsbook, 10 p.m., Sept. 25, $50.
Atlantic City Latino Festival, Bader Field, noon, Sept. 25, Free.
Erykah Badu, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $69, $79, $89, $99.
Kinderhook, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 25, $30, $35.
The Rat Pack – Back in Town, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 4 p.m., Aug. 8, 15, and 29; Sept. 5, 12, 19, and 26, $24, $29.
Bowling for Soup with special guests Goalkeeper and Don’t Panic, Anchor Rock Club, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $20, $25.
Margate Fall Funfest 2021, Amherst Ave. Margate, Sept. 25 and 26, Free.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
“Look What You Made Me Do: A Taylor Swift Dance Party”, Bourre, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $15, $25.
Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Caesars, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, Ticket price TBA.
George Thorogood, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $39, $59, $79.
Southern Accents – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sep. 24, $30.
John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell present: Billie & Blue Eyes, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Sept. 26, $35, $55.
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 29, $35. Postponed from March 17, 2020.
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $39, $59, $79. Postponed from Feb. 26, 2021.
Wayne Brady, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 25, $59, $69. Postponed from April 11 and Sept. 11.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from March 5.
Carlos Mencia, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from April 9.
Destination Motown, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $25. Postponed from April 24.
The Beach Boys, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $55, $65, $85, $125. Postponed from April 2.
Shoprite LPGA Classic, Seaview; A Dolce Hotel, Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, Free.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Week of Sept. 30, 2021
Chris Stapleton with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 1, $69.75, $99.75. Canceled. No action required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Smokey Robinson, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 1, $49, $69, $89.
Revolution Radio – Green Day Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 1, $30.
Kansas, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $49, $69, $89.
Chicago, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $68.70, $78.13, $87.57.
Smash Mouth, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 10 p.m., Oct. 2, $39, $44, $49. Canceled.
The ELO Tribute Show, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $20.
Billy Hector with The Midnight Horns, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3, $30, $35.
Styx, Tropicana, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, $75, $85, $95, $100. Postponed from 2020.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 1, $69, $79, $89, $99. Postponed from Jan. 9.
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 1, $39, $45. Postponed to March 18, 2022.
Maz Jobrani, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $39.50, $54.50.
Johnny Mathis, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 2, $89, $99, $109.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Oct. 2, $40, $50, $60. Postponed from July 17.
Live at The Fillmore, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2, $30, $35.
What Da Babies Gonna Do Comedy Show with T K Kirkland and friends, Showboat, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2, $60.
NECANN New Jersey 2021, Tropicana, Oct. 2 and 3, Ticket price TBA.
Doris Kearns Goodwin, Grunin Center, 6:30 pm., Oct, 6, $25, $35.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Week of Oct. 7, 2021
38 Special, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $29, $39, $59.
Mr. America All American Sports Festival, Showboat, Oct. 8 through 10, $20, $79, $99.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Kim Petras, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $59.
Carrot Top, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $45.11, $54.55. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Dom Irrera, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $51, $61, $71.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $39, $49.
Arnel Pineda & Bamboo, Bally’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 9, $78, $98, $128, $150.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $79, $89. Postponed from April 24 and Oct. 10. Original tickets are still valid.
Joe Gorga, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $39, $49, $79
The Bell Bottom Blues, A Tribute to Eric Clapton, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 8, $30.
The War of the Worlds (1938 radio drama), Levoy Theatre, various times, Oct. 8 through 10, $12, $18, $25.
Arnel Pineda & Bamboo, Bally’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 9, $78, $98, $128, $150.
Atlantic City Comedy Festival with Sommore, DC Young Fly, Lavell
Crawford, Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller (Saturday) and Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J, and Earthquake (Sunday), Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7 p.m., Oct. 10,
Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $25, $35, $40. Postponed from April 10.
JC Cole & Folsom ’68 – Johnny Cash Tribute, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $25.
Nothing With Soul Glo and Noun, Anchor Rock Club, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $15.
A Midsummer’s Night Dream, Levoy Theatre, various times, Oct. 8 through 10, $12, $20, $25.
Engelbert Humperdinck, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $64.50, $89.50.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Week of Oct. 14, 2021
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14, $30, $35.
Fleetwood Macked, Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 15, $30.
Gaelic Storm, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 15, $30, $38.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
JF Party Dragon Presents: Comedy for a Cause 16 with Tony Rock, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 14, $42.
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, Ticket price TBA.
Kyle Gass & His Merry Band O’ Broze & Guest Chris Fairbanks, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $25.
Sentimental Journey Big Band, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Oct. 17, $13, $20, $24.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Harrah’s’, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $49.50, $64.50. Postponed from May 21.
Brian Wilson with Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $59, $79, $99.
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 15 and 16, $69, $89. Postponed from Feb. 19 and 20, 2021.
Richard Marx, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $43, $53, $63, $68.
Vic DiBitetto, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., Oct. 15 and 16, $39, $49, $59.
The Genesis Show, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $32, $39.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 15, $59, $69, $79, $119. Postponed from June 19.
Assisted Living: The Musical®, Grunin Center, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Oct. 16, $22 and $27.
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Presents Opening Bell – Reception and Kickoff Party!, Bourre, 7 p.m., Aug. 20, $20.
Week of Oct. 21, 2021
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends, Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50. Postponed from April 24.
Evil Dead the Musical, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 24 through 30, $20, $35.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
JF Party Dragon Presents: Comedy for a Cause 16 with Tony Rock, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 14, $42.
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $52, $77, $102.
Sentimental Journey Big Band, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Oct. 17, $13, $20, $24.
Ledisi, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 22, $34.50, $49.50, $69.50.
The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, Ticket price TBA.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 22, $65.
Ring of Combat, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., Oct. 22, $53, $63, $78, $128.
Miss’D America Pageant, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $25, $45, $75, $100.
So Good! – The Neil Diamond Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 22, $25.
Dino Stroll, AC Convention Center, Oct. 23 and 24, $24.99.
Wavves, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $22.
Chip Taylor, An Evening of Songs and Stories, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25, $25, $30.
Bruce in the USA, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27, $28, $35.
Tom Papa, Borgata, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 23, $35.
Deal or No Deal Live, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 22; 3 p.m., Oct. 23 and Oct. 24; and 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $33, $43, $53.
33 1/3 Live’s Killer Queen Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $30.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Grunin Center, 5 p.m., Oct. 23, $35.
Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience, Levoy Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $24, $32.
Week of Oct. 28, 2021
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from April 23.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
DJ Pauly D, Harrah’s, 11:59 p.m., Oct. 30, $37.25.
JDM Auto Expo Atlantic City, Showboat, noon, Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
The Honey Dewdrops, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 29, $17, $20.
Nationally Touring RUSH Tribute YYNOT, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $30.
The Honey Dewdrops, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 29, $17, $20.
Rocky Horror Live!, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $24, $29, $39.
New York Gees & Halloween Party, Bally’s, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $39, $49.
In Conversation with The Sopranos, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Oct. 30, $58.32, $67.75.
New York Bee Gees & Halloween Party, Bally’s, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $39, $49.
Rael – The Music of Genesis, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $30.
Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 31, $20.
Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $32, $37. Postponed from April 16.
Pitbull, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $69, $89, $109, $149. Postponed from June 25.
Collective Soul / Better Than Ezra / Tonic, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 30, $39.50, $49.50, $55. Postponed from July 16.
The Guess Who, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 30, $25, $35, $45. Postponed From June 26.
Randy Rainbow, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 29, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Nov. 4, 2021
Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 6, $29, $39. Postponed from July 11 and Nov. 14. Original tickets will be honored.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $49, $69, $89.
Chaka Khan, Caesars, 9 p.m., Nov. 5, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50. Postponed from April 17.
The Weeklings Beatles Bash, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 5, $35, $45.
Tape Face, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 5, $15.50, $25.50, $29.50, $39.50.
Stone Temple Pilots, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $59.
Harlem 100 – featuring Mwenso & The Shakes with special guests, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Nov. 7, $35, $45.
John Waite, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $34, $44. Rescheduled from Jan. 8, 2021.
The THE BAND Band, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 5, $27, $35.
Marlon Wayans, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Nov. 5, $39.45, $48.89.
The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Nov. 5 through 7, $18, $29, $39.
Gary Clark Jr., Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $58.32, $67.75, $77.19, $86.62, $124.36.
WMGM Presents: Richie Ramone host NorStep with special guests The Washups, The Mad Splatter, and Public Nature, Bourre, 7 p.m., Nov. 7, $15.
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap’s Holiday Show, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 4, $25, $35, $45.
The Weeklings Beatles Bash, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 5, $35, $45.
Harlem 100 – featuring Mwenso & The Shakes with Special Guests, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Nov. 7, $35, $45
The Best of The Eagles, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $25. Postponed from May 1.
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 5, $50, $55, $60. Postponed from May 14.
Week of Nov. 11, 2021
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from May 1.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Freestyle Free for All, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $59, $79, $99, $125. Postponed from March 5.
Daughtry, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Nov. 12, Ticket Price TBA.
Tim Dillon, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., Nov. 12, $35.68.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 12, $69, $84, $99, $129. Postponed from April 16.
Brett Young, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $35, $45, $65.
Michelle Wolf, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 7 p.m., Nov. 13, $39, $49, $69.
The Psychedelic Furs, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 12, $29, $39, $59.
Elf the Musical, Levoy Theatre, various times, Nov. 12 through 14 and 18 through 21, $12, $15, $20, $25.
Vir Das, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 13, $30.02, $35.68.
Week of Nov. 18, 2021
Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 20, $60, $75, $80, $85. Postponed from May 14.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Magic for Humans in Person, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $30.02, $39.45.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening: MMXXI Tour, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, Nov. 19, $49, $69, $79.
East Coast Music Hall of Fame – 3 Show Package starring Jay Siegel’s Tokens, The Vogues, The Skyliners, and Chris Rugggiero (on Friday); Teresa McClean, Joe & Doreen Armino, Vinnie Medugno, Gerard Esposito and more (on Saturday); and Bobby Rydell, Charlie Gracie, The Tymes, Emil Stucchio & The Classics, Harrah’s, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19; and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Nov. 20, $113.73, $149.76, $184.66.
Justin Willman, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $30.02, $39.45.
Hollywood Nights, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $25. Postponed from June 5.
Gin Blossoms, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 20, $24, $29, $34.
Real Estate – ‘Days’ Tenth Anniversary Show, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., Nov. 20, $30.
Marc Martel, Resorts, 8 p.m., Nov. 20, $55, $65, $85.
The Jazz Lobster Big Band Featuring Tony Corrao, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Nov. 21, $13, $20, $24.
Week of Nov. 25, 2021
Chelsea Handler, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 26, $48.89, $67.75, $99.06.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Tropicaliente III, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 27, $79, $99, $125, $150.
Week of Dec. 2, 2021
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Caesars, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, 2021, $56.50, $71.50, $86.50.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, $69.
Earth, Wind & Fire, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 3 and 4, $60, $80, $110, $150.
Anthony Rodia, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., Dec. 4, $35.68, $45.11.
Live from Nashville: A Merry Country Christmas, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 8, $42. Postponed from Dec. 9, 2020.
Sarah Brightman: HYMN in Concert, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $60, $89, $99, $150, $250. Postponed from Oct. 24, 2020.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $65, $75, $125, $150. Postponed from June 12, 2021.
Frank Caliendo, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from May 22.
Straight No Chaser Back in the High Life Tour 2021, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, $40, $55, $70.
Pasquale Esposito, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $45, $55.
WBFF Atlantic City Fitness & Fashion Spectacular, Resorts, 5 p.m., Dec. 4, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at midnight, Monday, Sept. 20.
Week of Dec. 9, 2021
Terry Fator, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 11, $45, $55, $65. Postponed from June 19.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 10, $39, $44. Postponed from May 14.
Penn & Teller, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11, $69, $79, $89.
Marie Osmond, A Symphonic Christmas, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11, $49, $59, $79.
Week of Dec. 16, 2021
The Wizards of Winter, Levoy, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16, $31, $45.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Week of Dec. 23, 2021
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Week of Jan. 6, 2022
Jam On’s Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show, Showboat, Jan 7 through 9, 2022, $20, $25.
Week of Jan. 27, 2022
The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Jan. 29, $39, $49, $59.
Week of Feb. 3, 2022
Erasure – The Neon Tour, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 4, $54.50, $69.50.
Week of Feb. 10, 2022
Atlantic City Classic Car Show & Auction 2022, AC Convention Center, Feb. 11 through 13, Ticket price TBA.
Monsta X: 2022 World Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 12, $99, $249.
Week of Feb. 17, 2022
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 19, 2022, $49, $55. Postponed to March 4, 2022.
The Life and Music of George Michael, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 18, $40.40.
Jo Koy & Friends, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 19, $48.89, $58.32.
Week of March 3, 2022
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 4, $49, $55. Postponed from Feb. 19, 2022.
Ben Platt, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 4, $49.50, $62.25, $69.50.
MAAC 2022 Basketball Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 8 through 12, Ticket price TBA.
Week of March 10, 2022
The Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Atlantic City Boardwalk, 1 p.m., March 12, 2022, Free.
Week of March 17, 2022 ReLit in AC with Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, State Property, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., March 19, $52, $72. Postponed from March 2021.
Boyz II Men, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 11, $48.89, $58.32, $67.75, $77.19.
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Resort, 9 p.m., March 19, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed from May 7, 2021.
Week of March 31, 2022
Yakov Smirnoff, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., March 31, $42. Postponed from June 30.
The Ten Tenors, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 1, $35, $55.
Jerry Cantrell, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 2, $48.89, $67.75.
Jerry Cantrell, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 2, $48.89, $67.75.
Week of April 16, 2022
KICK – The INXS Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., April 16, $30.
Week of April 28, 2022
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 30, $79, $89, $99, $109. Postponed from May 28, 2021.
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., April 28, 2022, $38. Postponed from May 27, 2020 and May 26, 2021.
Janis Ian: The End of the Line – Farewell Tour, Ocean City Music Pier, 8 p.m., May 6, 2022, $45, $59, $69.
Shawn Colvin, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 30, $35, $45, $55, $135.
Week of May 5, 2022
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Fantasia & Keith Sweat, Tank, Avant and Destinee Maree, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 7, $52, $67, $77. Postponed from May 2021.
Week of June 17, 2022
Mandy Moore, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., June 18, $55, $59. Postponed from June 19, 2021.
Week of July 7, 2022
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 11, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed from July 12, 2021.
Week of July 14, 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Dion, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 15, $69, $89. Postponed from July 23, 2021
More Upcoming Entertainment
listings at ACWeekly.com
More Upcoming Entertainment
listings at ACWeekly.com