Upcoming Entertainment Headliners

When you think of Eddie Griffin, your mind may immediately go to images of him as the always energetic Eddie Sherman, the character he played for four seasons on the ’90s sitcom “Malcom & Eddie.” But although it may seem like yesterday, that show went off the air more than 20 years ago, and Griffin has kept himself quite busy since, grabbing up memorable TV roles on “Chappelle’s Show” and “Woke” and appearing in films such as “Scary Movie 3” and “A Star is Born.”