Upcoming Entertainment Headliners

Ticket Information
Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Further information on shows and schedules is available by calling box offices at the following numbers:
Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall: 609-348-7000
Bally’s: 609-340-2709
Borgata: 609-677-1000
Cape May Convention Hall: 609-884-9563
Caesars: 800-677-SHOW
Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina: 800-777-8477
Grunin Center: 732-255-0500
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: 609-449-1000
Harrah’s Resort: 800-2-HARRAH
Landis Theater: 856-794-4100
Levoy Theater: 856-327-6400
Lizzie Rose Music Room 609-358-0002
Ocean City Music Pier: 609-525-9291
Ocean Casino Resort 609-783-8000
Resorts Casino Hotel: 800-322-SHOW
Tropicana: 609-340-4020
Tickets On Sale Ben Platt, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 4, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 27.
Week of Aug. 19 Summer of Love, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Friday, July 9 to Aug. 27; 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29, $29, $39.
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Presents Opening Bell – Reception and Kickoff Party!, Bourre, 7 p.m., Aug. 20, $20.
Cirque Risque, Showboat, 8 p.m., Now through Aug. 31, $25, $35, $65.
AC Jams, Showboat, 6 p.m., Thursdays, Now through Aug. 26, Free.
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, Now through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
“Eagles Country” Eagles Tribute, The Tony Mart Allstars, Somers Point Beach, 7 p.m., Aug. 20, Free.
Professor Louie with The Woodstock Horns, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 20, $35, $40.
Saved by the 90’s, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, $15.
Heathers the Musical, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Aug. 20; 3 and 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $25.
The 2021 City of Atlantic City Free Summer Concert with The Manhattans, Joe Bataan, The System, Meli’sa Morgan, Double Exposure, Jean Carn, and First Choice with DJ Herb, Shawn Rack, Angela Burton & Passion, Off the Wall Band, Judah Dorrington & Paradise, Gardner’s Basin, 1 p.m., Aug. 22, Free.
Jeff Dunham, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Aug. 21, $49, $59, $69, $79, $129. Postponed from Aug. 14, 2020.
Ghostface Killah, Bourre, High Noon Stage, Time TBA, Aug. 20 and 21, Ticket price TBA.
Stripped Down Country, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Aug. 22, $49, $59, $69.
Agenda Festival with Ghostface Killah, Mir Fontane, Lill Twinn & Mizzy coke, and M11SON (Friday) and Waka Flocka, DJ Afterthought, Wes Walker & DYL, and Just Add Water (Saturday), Bourre, High Noon Stage, 5 p.m., Aug. 20 and 21, $33, $55.
New Jersey Cannabis Festival, Showboat, Aug. 21 and 22, $50, $75.
Jarekus Singleton, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15, $30, $35.
John Legend: Bigger Love 2020 Tour with Special Guests The War and Treaty, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $103, $143, $173, $203. Postponed from Aug. 20, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Jon Dorenbos, Borgata, Music Box, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., Aug. 20, Ticket price TBA.
Eric D’Alessandro Live!, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Aug. 21, Ticket price TBA.
Vanessa Williams, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $60. Postponed from Aug. 22, 2020.
Bobby Collins, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, $31, $35.
The Marshall Tucker Band plus special guests Pure Prairie League, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 23, Ticket price TBA. Postponed from 2020.
An Evening with KISS, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $99, $149, $199, $299. Postponed from 2020.
Vegas Boardwalk Live: Anthony Cools, Caesars, 2 and 7 p.m., Aug. 22 and 2 p.m., Aug. 23, Ticket price TBA.
5th Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 6 p.m., Aug. 22, Ticket price TBA.
Barefoot Country Music Festival with Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan & Shay and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Wildwood Beach, Aug. 19 through 22, $159, $299, $999. Postponed from June 17 through 20.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
The Motown Years Starring Bobby Wilson, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25, $42.
The Modern Gentlemen, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 25, $48.
World Famous Reggae Third World, Somers Point Beach, 7 p.m., Aug. 27, Free.
Week of Aug. 26 RAEL – The Music of Genesis, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Aug. 26, $20.
AC Jams, Showboat, 6 p.m., Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26, Free.
Summer of Love, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Friday, July 9 to Aug. 27; 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29, $29, $39.
Brian Newman, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 27, $36.79, $46.23, $83.96.
The Rat Pack – Back in Town, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 4 p.m., Aug. 8, 15, and 29; Sept. 5, 12, 19, and 26, $24, $29.
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
Live, Loud & Local Festival from Norstep Productions with The Cart Boys, Endling, Acrolein, Days Straight, No Eye Has Seen, For Those Who Can See, Duality of Man, Crown of Earth, Deardarkhead, The Goons, Bourre, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Free.
Sad & Boujee – Emo & Trap Party!, Anchor Rock Club, 10 p.m., Aug. 27, $12.
Sun Ra Arkestra with DJ Charlie Hall, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $25.
Willie Nile, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29, $35, $40.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Cirque Risque, Showboat, 8 p.m., July 1 through Aug. 31, $25, $35, $65.
Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Aug. 27, $30.
Tom Segura, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Aug. 28, $49, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from Aug. 15, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Puchi Anime Con Atlantic City!, Showboat, Aug. 28 and 29, $9.99, $14.99, $19.99, $24.99, $29.99, $74.99, $99.99, $124.99, $149.99, $199.99.
Bell Biv Devoe, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 27, $59, $69, $79.
O.A.R., Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $59.50.
The Commodores, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 28, $55, $65. Postponed from May 29 and Oct. 31, 2020 and May 14, 2021.
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $30, $35. Postponed from Jan. 23, 2021.
Michael Buble, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $65, $89.50, $155. Postponed to Oct. 16.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Draw the Line – Aerosmith Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $30. Postponed from July 24.
Lisa Polizzi’s Janis Joplin Experience, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 27, $30, $35.
The 2021 City of Atlantic City Free Summer Concert with DJ Fah D, Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics, Wil Hart of the original Delfonics, GQ, Force M.D.’s, The Full Force Brothers & Special Guests, Alyson Williams with opening acts Cason Express Band, Jackie Greggs, and Eddie Morgan Trio, Gardner’s Basin, 1 p.m., Aug. 29, Free.
Week of Sept. 2
Toby Keith, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Sept. 5, $69, $89, $119, $139.
Boyz II Men, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 3, $48.89, $58.32, $67.75, $77.19.
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
Hot Body Competition, Showboat, 1 p.m., Sept. 4, Free.
Just Sabbath (Black Sabbath Tribute) featuring Stephen Desko, Bourre, 6 p.m., Sept. 5, Ticket price TBA.
Shake It Off: Taylor and Friends Dance Party, Anchor Rock Club, 9 p.m., Sept. 5, Free.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, now through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Vegas Boardwalk Live: Tenors of Rock, Caesars, 2 and 7 p.m., Aug. 29, 2 p.m., Aug. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Bill Burr, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 3 and 4, $79, $99, $109, $159.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
John Papa Gros’ Labor Day Mardi Gras Tribute to Dr. John, The Neville Brothers, The Meters, Alan Toussaint & Fats Domino, Somers Point Beach, 7 p.m., Sept. 5, Free.
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 4, $55, $65, $75. Postponed from July 11. Original tickets will be honored.
NJ Horror Con and Film Festival March 2020, Showboat, Sept. 3 through 5, $25 daily, $65 for three-day pass. Postponed from March 26 through 28.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
The Iron Maidens, Landis Theater, 7 p.m., Sept. 8, $30.
Melissa Etheridge – 2020 Tour, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, $55, $75, $85, $95.
The Rat Pack – Back in Town, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 4 p.m., Aug. 8, 15, and 29; Sept. 5, 12, 19, and 26, $24, $29.
Albert Cummings, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6, $30, $35.
Week of Sept. 9 The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Deon Cole, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 11, $49, $59. POSTPONED from May 9 and Oct. 3. Original tickets will be honored.
En Vogue, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, $39, $59.
Brit Floyd, Borgata, 9 p.m., Sept. 10, Ticket price TBA.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Paul Nelson, Somers Point Beach, 7 p.m., Sept. 10, Free.
Santana, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, $96.53, $124.83, $143.70, $247.47.
Splintered Sunlight (Grateful Dead Tribute) with Special Guest Pete Tonti Band, Bourre, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 11, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Sound Off 801 by Philly Bike Fest, Showboat, 11 a.m., Sept. 11, Ticket price TBA.
Glenn Miller Orchestra, Levoy Theatre, 3 p.m., Sept. 12, $29, $39.
Three Dog Night, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, $55, $60, $65, $75. Postponed from Sept. 12, 2020.
Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor Ski Beach, noon to 9 p.m., Sept. 11, 2021, Free.
Gary Owen, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 11, $39.50, $49.50. Postponed from Feb. 6, 2021.
LeAnn Rimes, An Acoustic Performance, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 11, $59, $69. Postponed from March 6.
Unforgettable Fire – U2 Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, $30.
Atlantic City Bike Week, Showboat, Sept. 9 through 12, Ticket price TBA
Guns N’Roses, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 11 and 12, $199, $249, $349, $510, $600.
Double Vision – The Foreigner Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, $30.
The Weeklings, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10, $30, $35.
Peter Karp, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m.,Sept. 12, $25, $30.
The Rat Pack – Back in Town, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 4 p.m., Aug. 8, 15, and 29; Sept. 5, 12, 19, and 26, $24, $29.
Jarekus Singleton, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15, $30, $35.
Week of Sept. 16, 2021
Just Like Janis – Tribute to Janis Joplin, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 16,
$20.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Alice Cooper, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Sept. 17, $49, $69, $89.
Living Legend of Austin Road House Rock Kim Wilson, Founder of the Fabulous Thunderbirds Who Gave Us Stevie Ray Vaughn, Somers Point Beach, 7 p.m., Sept. 17, Free.
The Rock and Roll Heaven Band, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 17, $30.
Marcy Playground, Bourre, high Noon Stage, 5 p.m., Sept. 17, $15.
CAP Jazz Festival with Incognito, Maysa, David Sanborn, and Camille Thurman, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 18, $65, $90, $130, $160.
WMGM Presents Get the Led Out, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Sept. 18,
$45.11, $58.32.
The Temptations & The Four Tops, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 18, $59, $74, $89.
Patti LaBelle, Caesars, 9 p.m., Sept. 18, $74.50, $99.50, $129.50.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 17; 3 and 8 p.m., Sept. 18; and 3 p.m., Sept. 19, $46, $56. Postponed from May 14 through May 16.
Paul Thorn, Levoy Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 16, $27.
High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock, Levoy Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 18, $17, $22, $42.
The Dead Daisies, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 18, $49.
Lindsey Buckingham, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 18, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18.
An Evening with Gladys Knight, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 17, $69, $79, $99. Postponed from April 10, 2021.
The Royal Scam, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 18, $30, $35.
The Rat Pack – Back in Town, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 4 p.m., Sept. 5, 12, 19, and 26, $24, $29.
Hop Along, Anchor Rock Club, 6 p.m., Sept. 22, $20.
Week of Sept. 23, 2021
George Michael Reborn – George Michael Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 23, $20.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24, 430, $35.
“Look What You Made Me Do: A Taylor Swift Dance Party”, Bourre, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $15, $25.
Clint Holmes, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $29.50, $39.50, $54.50.
Kix, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $35.
Erykah Badu, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $69, $79, $89, $99.
Kinderhook, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 25, $30, $35.
Bowling for Soup with special guests Goalkeeper and Don’t Panic, Anchor Rock Club, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $20, $25.
Margate Fall Funfest 2021, Amherst Ave. Margate, Sept. 25 and 26, Free.
The Rat Pack – Back in Town, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 4 p.m., Aug. 8, 15, and 29; Sept. 5, 12, 19, and 26, $24, $29.
Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Caesars, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, Ticket price TBA.
George Thorogood, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $39, $59, $79.
Southern Accents – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sep. 24, $30.
John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell present: Billie & Blue Eyes, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Sept. 26, $35, $55.
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 29, $35. Postponed from March 17, 2020.
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $39, $59, $79. Postponed from Feb. 26, 2021.
Wayne Brady, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 25, $59, $69. Postponed from April 11 and Sept. 11.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from March 5.
Carlos Mencia, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from April 9.
Destination Motown, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $25. Postponed from April 24.
The Beach Boys, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $55, $65, $85, $125. Postponed from April 2.
Week of Sept. 30, 2021
Chris Stapleton with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 1, $69.75, $99.75. Canceled. No action required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Smokey Robinson, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 1, $49, $69, $89.
Revolution Radio – Green Day Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 1, $30.
The ELO Tribute Show, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $20.
Billy Hector with The Midnight Horns, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3, $30, $35.
Kansas, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $49, $69, $89.
Chicago, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $68.70, $78.13, $87.57.
Smash Mouth, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 10 p.m., Oct. 2, $39, $44, $49. Canceled.
Styx, Tropicana, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, $75, $85, $95, $100. Postponed from 2020.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 1, $69, $79, $89, $99. Postponed from Jan. 9.
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 1, $39, $45. Rescheduled from Jan. 29, 2021.
Maz Jobrani, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $39.50, $54.50.
Johnny Mathis, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 2, $89, $99, $109.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Oct. 2, $40, $50, $60. Postponed from July 17.
Live at The Fillmore, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2, $30, $35.
Doris Kearns Goodwin, Grunin Center, 6:30 pm., Oct, 6, $25, $35.
Week of Oct. 7, 2021
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
38 Special, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $29, $39, $59.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Kim Petras, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $59.
Carrot Top, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $45.11, $54.55.
Nothing With Soul Glo and Noun, Anchor Rock Club, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $15.
A Midsummer’s Night Dream, Levoy Theatre, various times, Oct. 8 through 10, $12, $20, $25.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $39, $49.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $79, $89. Postponed from April 24 and Oct. 10. Original tickets are still valid.
Atlantic City Comedy Festival with Sommore, DC Young Fly, Lavell
Crawford, Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller (Saturday) and Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J, and Earthquake (Sunday), Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7 p.m., Oct. 10,
Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $25, $35, $40. Postponed from April 10.
JC Cole & Folsom ’68 – Johnny Cash Tribute, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $25.
Engelbert Humperdinck, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $64.50, $89.50.
Week of Oct. 14, 2021
Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14, $30, $35.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
JF Party Dragon Presents: Comedy for a Cause 16 with Tony Rock, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 14, $42.
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, Ticket price TBA.
Assisted Living: The Musical®, Grunin Center, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Oct. 16, $22 and $27.
Sentimental Journey Big Band, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Oct. 17, $13, $20, $24.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Harrah’s’, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $49.50, $64.50. Postponed from May 21.
Brian Wilson with Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $59, $79, $99.
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 15 and 16, $69, $89. Postponed from Feb. 19 and 20, 2021.
Richard Marx, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $43, $53, $63, $68.
Vic DiBitetto, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 9 p.m., Oct. 15 and 16, $39, $49, $59.
The Genesis Show, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $32, $39.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 15, $59, $69, $79, $119. Postponed from June 19.
Week of Oct. 21, 2021
Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends, Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50. Postponed from April 24.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
JF Party Dragon Presents: Comedy for a Cause 16 with Tony Rock, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 14, $42.
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, Ticket price TBA.
Sentimental Journey Big Band, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Oct. 17, $13, $20, $24.
Ledisi, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 22, $34.50, $49.50, $69.50.
The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, Ticket price TBA.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 22, $65.
Tom Papa, Borgata, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 23, $35.
Deal or No Deal Live, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 22; 3 p.m., Oct. 23 and Oct. 24; and 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $33, $43, $53.
33 1/3 Live’s Killer Queen Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $30.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Grunin Center, 5 p.m., Oct. 23, $35.
Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience, Levoy Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $24, $32.
Ring of Combat, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., Oct. 22, $53, $63, $78, $128.
Miss’D America Pageant, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $25, $45, $75, $100.
Wavves, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $22.
Chip Taylor, An Evening of Songs and Stories, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25, $25, $30.
Bruce in the USA, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27, $28, $35.
Week of Oct. 28, 2021
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from April 23.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
DJ Pauly D, 11:59 p.m., Sept. 4 and Oct. 30, Ticket price TBA.
The Honey Dewdrops, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 29, $17, $20.
Nationally Touring RUSH Tribute YYNOT, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $30.
The Honey Dewdrops, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 29, $17, $20.
Rocky Horror Live!, Hard Rock, Sound waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $24, $29, $39.
Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $32, $37. Postponed from April 16.
Pitbull, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $69, $89, $109, $149. Postponed from June 25.
Collective Soul / Better Than Ezra / Tonic, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 30, $39.50, $49.50, $55. Postponed from July 16.
The Guess Who, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 30, $25, $35, $45. Postponed From June 26.
Randy Rainbow, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 29, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Nov. 4, 2021
Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 6, $29, $39. Postponed from July 11 and Nov. 14. Original tickets will be honored.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $49, $69, $89.
Chaka Khan, Caesars, 9 p.m., Nov. 5, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50. Postponed from April 17.
The Weeklings Beatles Bash, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 5, $35, $45.
Harlem 100 – featuring Mwenso & The Shakes with special guests, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Nov. 7, $35, $45.
John Waite, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $34, $44. Rescheduled from Jan. 8, 2021.
Gary Clark Jr., Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $58.32, $67.75, $77.19, $86.62, $124.36.
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap’s Holiday Show, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 4, $25, $35, $45.
The Weeklings Beatles Bash, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 5, $35, $45.
Harlem 100 – featuring Mwenso & The Shakes with Special Guests, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Nov. 7, $35, $45
The Best of The Eagles, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $25. Postponed from May 1.
Aaron Lewis, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $50, $55, $60. Postponed from May 14.
The THE BAND Band, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 5, $27, $35.
Marlon Wayans, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Nov. 5, $39.45, $48.89.
The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Nov. 5 through 7, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Nov. 11, 2021
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from May 1.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Elf the Musical, Levoy Theatre, various times, Nov. 12 through 14 and 18 through 21, $12, $15, $20, $25.
Freestyle Free for All, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $59, $79, $99, $125. Postponed from March 5.
Daughtry, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Nov. 12, Ticket Price TBA.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 12, $69, $84, $99, $129. Postponed from April 16.
Brett Young, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $35, $45, $65.
The Psychedelic Furs, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 12, $29, $39, $59.
Vir Das, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 13, $30.02, $35.68.
Week of Nov. 18, 2021
Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 20, $60, $75, $80, $85. Postponed from May 14.
Elf the Musical, Levoy Theatre, various times, Nov. 12 through 14 and 18 through 21, $12, $15, $20, $25.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Magic for Humans in Person, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $30.02, $39.45.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening: MMXXI Tour, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, Nov. 19, $49, $69, $79.
Justin Willman, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $30.02, $39.45.
Hollywood Nights, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $25. Postponed from June 5.
Gin Blossoms, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 20, $24, $29, $34.
Marc Martel, Resorts, 8 p.m., Nov. 20, $55, $65, $85.
The Jazz Lobster Big Band Featuring Tony Corrao, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Nov. 21, $13, $20, $24.
Week of Nov. 25, 2021
Chelsea Handler, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 26, $48.89, $67.75, $99.06.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Tropicaliente III, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 27, $79, $99, $125, $150.
Week of Dec. 2, 2021
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Caesars, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, 2021, $56.50, $71.50, $86.50.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, $69.
Earth, Wind & Fire, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 3 and 4, $60, $80, $110, $150.
Anthony Rodia, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Dec. 4, $35.68, $45.11.
Live from Nashville: A Merry Country Christmas, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 8, $42. Postponed from Dec. 9, 2020.
Sarah Brightman: HYMN in Concert, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $60, $89, $99, $150, $250. Postponed from Oct. 24, 2020.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $65, $75, $125, $150. Postponed from June 12, 2021.
Frank Caliendo, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from May 22.
Straight No Chaser Back in the High Life Tour 2021, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, $40, $55, $70.
Pasquale Esposito, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $45, $55.
Week of Dec. 9, 2021
Terry Fator, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 11, $45, $55, $65. Postponed from June 19.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 10, $39, $44. Postponed from May 14.
Penn & Teller, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11, $69, $79, $89.
Week of Dec. 16, 2021
The Wizards of Winter, Levoy, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16, $31, $45.
The Best of the Burlesque Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, $16.60.
Week of Jan. 6, 2022
Jam On’s Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show, Showboat, Jan 7 through 9, 2022, $20, $25.
Week of Jan. 27, 2022
The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Jan. 29, $39, $49, $59.
Week of Feb. 1, 2022
Erasure – The Neon Tour, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, $54.50, $69.50.
Week of Feb. 10, 2022
Atlantic City Classic Car Show & Auction 2022, AC Convention Center, Feb. 11 through 13, Ticket price TBA.
Monsta X: 2022 World Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 12, $99, $249.
Week of Feb. 17, 2022
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 19, 2022, $49, $55. Postponed to March 4, 2022.
The Life and Music of George Michael, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 18, $40.40.
Week of March 3, 2022
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 4, $49, $55. Postponed from Feb. 19, 2022.
Ben Platt, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 4, Ticket price TBA.
Week of March 10, 2022
The Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Atlantic City Boardwalk, 1 p.m., March 12, 2022, Free.
Week of March 17, 2022
ReLit in AC with Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, State Property, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., March 19, $52, $72. Postponed from March 2021.
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Resort, 9 p.m., March 19, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed from May 7, 2021.
Week of March 31, 2022
Yakov Smirnoff, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., March 31, $42. Postponed from June 30.
The Ten Tenors, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 1, $35, $55.
Week of April 16, 2022
KICK – The INXS Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., April 16, $30.
Week of April 28, 2022
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 30, $79, $89, $99, $109. Postponed from May 28, 2021.
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., April 28, 2022, $38. Postponed from May 27, 2020 and May 26, 2021.
Janis Ian: The End of the Line – Farewell Tour, Ocean City Music Pier, 8 p.m., May 6, 2022, $45, $59, $69.
Shawn Colvin, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 30, $35, $45, $55, $135.
Week of May 5, 2022
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Fantasia & Keith Sweat, Tank, Avant and Destinee Maree, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 7, $52, $67, $77. Postponed from May 2021.
Week of June 17, 2022
Mandy Moore, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., June 18, $55, $59. Postponed from June 19, 2021.
Week of July 7, 2022
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 11, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed from July 12, 2021.
Week of July 14, 2022
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Dion, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 15, $69, $89. Postponed from July 23, 2021