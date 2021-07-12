Upcoming Entertainment Headliners

Ticket Information
Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Further information on shows and schedules is available by calling box offices at the following numbers:
Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall: 609-348-7000
Bally’s: 609-340-2709
Borgata: 609-677-1000
Cape May Convention Hall: 609-884-9563
Caesars: 800-677-SHOW
Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina: 800-777-8477
Grunin Center: 732-255-0500
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: 609-449-1000
Harrah’s Resort: 800-2-HARRAH
Landis Theater: 856-794-4100
Levoy Theater: 856-327-6400
Lizzie Rose Music Room 609-358-0002
Ocean City Music Pier: 609-525-9291
Ocean Casino Resort 609-783-8000
Resorts Casino Hotel: 800-322-SHOW
Tropicana: 609-340-4020
Week of July 15, 2021
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
AC Jams, Showboat, 6 p.m., Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26, Free.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Cirque Risque, Showboat, 8 p.m., July 1 through Aug. 31, $25, $35, $65.
Masters of Illusion – Live!, Harrah’s, various times, July 1 through Aug. 4, $34, $44.
Summer of Love, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Friday, July 9 to Aug. 27; 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29, $29, $39.
Lounge Fly – Stone Temple Pilots Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., July 17, $30.
Terrapin – Grateful Dead Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., July 16, $30.
Wynonna Judd, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., July 15, $75.
Sinatra & the Pops starring Peter Oprisko, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., July 17, $39. Postponed from July 11, 2020.
John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band, Bourre High Noon Beach Stage, 6p.m., July 17, $30, $75.
First Five Live: Atlantic City Showcase, Boardwalk Hall, July 17 and 18, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Truck Week, Bader Field, July 17 and 18, Free.
ACES Car Show, Showboat, 11 a.m., July 18 and 19, $15, $20.
The Machine, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 12, $49.
Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., July 17, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79. Postponed from July 18, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Jim Breuer, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 16, $39, $45. Postponed from May 22 and Nov. 20.
Little River Band, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 16, $40, $50, $60. Postponed from May 2, 2020.
Collective Soul / Better Than Ezra / Tonic, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., July 16, $39.50, $49.50, $55. Postponed to Oct. 30.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, Tropicana, 9 p.m., July 17, $40, $50, $60. Postponed to Oct. 2.
Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival, Showboat, July 18 and 19, $15, $20.
Kick – The INXS Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., July 18, $30.
Quest for the Ring Championship, Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget, July 12 through 17, $5,000 per boat/general entry fee.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Billy Gilman, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., July 16, $40, $45.
Week of July 22, 2021
2021 Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
Cirque Risque, Showboat, 8 p.m., July 1 through Aug. 31, $25, $35, $65.
AC Jams, Showboat, 6 p.m., Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26, Free.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Masters of Illusion – Live!, Harrah’s, various times, July 1 through Aug. 4, $34, $44.
Summer of Love, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Friday, July 9 to Aug. 27; 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29, $29, $39.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Dion, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 23, $69, $89. Postponed to July 15, 2022.
Sponge, Bourre High Noon Beach Stage, 5 p.m., July 23, $20, $25.
Chris D’Elia, Borgata, Event Center, 8 pm., July 24, $39, $49, $59, $69, $79. Canceled.
Dierks Bentley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., July 23, $79, $99, $129. Postponed from Aug. 6, 2020.
Jersey Shore Jam Fest, Boardwalk hall, July 23 through 25, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Caribbean Carnival, Showboat, July 23 through 25, $30.
Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., July 24, $39, $49.
Los Lobos, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 26, Ticket price TBA. Postponed from 2020.
Drifters, Coasters, Platters, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 23, $45, $55. Postponed from Sept. 12.
Yachtley Crew, Tropicana, 8 p.m., July 24, $25. Postponed from Nov. 14, 2020.
Wu-Tang Clan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 23, $89, $129. Canceled.
Air Supply, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 24, $59, $69. Rescheduled from Feb. 6.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Draw the Line – Aerosmith Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., July 24, $30. Postponed to Aug. 28.
Knee High Knuckle Buster Micro Wrestling, Ducktown Tavern, 6 p.m., July 24, $18, $25, $45.
Saving Abel, Bourre High Noon Beach Stage, 5 p.m., July 27, $20, $25.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., July 23 and 24, July 30 and 31, and Aug. 6 and 7, $79, $129. Rescheduled from June 2020, Feb. 2021, and June 2021.
Gold Rush (The Ultimate Neil Young Celebration), Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., July 23, $30, $35.
Albert Castiglia, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., July 28, 430, $35.
Week of July 29, 2021
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
AC Jams, Showboat, 6 p.m., Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26, Free.
Cirque Risque, Showboat, 8 p.m., July 1 through Aug. 31, $25, $35, $65.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Atlantic City’s 80s Extravaganza, Showboat, 8 p.m., July 31, $30,$50,$60.
Emo Night Brooklyn, Bourre, High Noon Beach Stage, 7 p.m., July 31, $20, $40.
Boardwalk Boxing Event from Hard Hitting Promotions and Showboat
Hotel, Showboat Hotel, Time TBA, July 31, Ticket Price TBA.
Masters of Illusion – Live!, Harrah’s, various times, July 1 through Aug. 4, $34, $44.
Summer of Love, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Friday, July 9 to Aug. 27; 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29, $29, $39.
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 30, $99, $149, $199. Postponed from April 11 & Aug. 8, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Dave Attell & Jeff Ross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 31, $49, $59. Postponed from Aug. 1, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Straight No Chaser, Ocean City Music Pier, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Aug. 2, $46.50, $59.50, $69.50. Postponed from July 20, 2020.
Vegas Boardwalk Live: Friends! The Musical Parody, Caesars, 2 and 7 p.m., Aug. 1, 2 p.m., Aug. 2, Ticket price TBA.
A Bronx Tale, One Man Show starring Chazz Palminteri, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., July 30, $55, $70. Postponed from Oct. 24, 2020.
Joe Gatto, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 30, $29, $34, $39.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., July 23 and 24, July 30 and 31, and Aug. 6 and 7, $79, $129. Rescheduled from June 2020, Feb. 2021, and June 2021.
Dave Keller Band with Katie Henry, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., July 30, $25, $30.
Selwyn Birchwood, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 4, $30, $35.
Week of Aug. 5, 2021
Summer of Love, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Friday, July 9 to Aug. 27; 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29, $29, $39.
Cirque Risque, Showboat, 8 p.m., July 1 through Aug. 31, $25, $35, $65.
AC Jams, Showboat, 6 p.m., Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26, Free.
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Roomful of Blues, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 5, $30, $35.
Craig Robinson and The Nasty Delicious, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 6, $35.68.
The Texas Tenors, Resorts, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 6, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at noon on Saturday, June 19.
Fizziology Hard Seltzer Festival, Sandcastle Stadium, Noon to 4 p.m. (session 1) and 2 to 6 p.m. (session 2), Aug. 7, $55, $60.
Vegas Boardwalk Live: The Bronx Wanderers, Caesars, 2 and 7 p.m., Aug. 8, and 2 p.m., Aug. 9, Ticket price TBA.
Rod Stewart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $185, $215, $235, $275. Postponed from Aug. 8, 2020.
Rory Block, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6, $30, $35.
Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $59, $69, $84. Postponed from Aug. 1, 2020.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Counting Crows, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Aug. 7, $38, $59, $79.
Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., July 23 and 24, July 30 and 31, and Aug. 6 and 7, $99, $129. Rescheduled from June 2020, Feb. 2021, and June 2021.
One Night with Nikki Glaser, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Aug. 7, $35.68.
Colin Hay & His Band plus special guest Paula Cole, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 10, $45.
Elephant Talk Indie Music Festival, Watering Hole, Aug. 6 and 7, $10/day.
Kat Wright, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 5, $25, $30.
Deadgrass, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7, $25, $30.
Jon Anderson of Yes with The Paul Green Rock Academy, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 9, $49.50, $69.50, $85.
Week of Aug. 12, 2021
The ELO Tribute Show, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Aug. 12, $20.
Wyclef Jean, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $49, $59, $79, $99. Canceled.
AC Jams, Showboat, 6 p.m., Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26, Free.
Cirque Risque, Showboat, 8 p.m., July 1 through Aug. 31, $25, $35, $65.
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 13 and 14, $49, $69, $89.
Kathleen Madigan, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 14, $35.68.
Phish, AC Beach Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 15, $79. Postponed from Aug. 2020.
Pink Talking Fish, Tropicana, 11:59 p.m., Aug. 14, $24.50, $89.50, $99.50.
Trevor Noah, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 13, $79, $89, $109. Rescheduled from Aug. 14, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $45, $49, $59. Postponed from April 25, 2020, July 31, 2020 and April 24, 2021.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Atlantic City Airshow, AC Boardwalk, Aug. 18, Free.
Morris Day & The Time, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, $39, $49, $59.
Stone Flower, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 14, $30, $35.
Tommy James and the Shondells, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 16, $69.50.
Popa Chubby, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 15, $40, $45.
Bally’s Beach Bar & BBQ Atlantic City Air Show Viewing Package, Bally’s, 11:15 a.m., Aug. 18, $75.
Atlantic City Air Show Viewing, Bally’s, Bally’s Rooftop, 11:15, Aug. 18, $25.
Summer of Love, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Friday, July 9 to Aug. 27; 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29, $29, $39.
Week of Aug. 19, 2021
Summer of Love, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Friday, July 9 to Aug. 27; 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29, $29, $39.
Cirque Risque, Showboat, 8 p.m., July 1 through Aug. 31, $25, $35, $65.
AC Jams, Showboat, 6 p.m., Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26, Free.
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Theresa Caputo, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, $57.71, $66.59, $84.35, $110.98.
Jeff Dunham, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Aug. 21, $49, $59, $69, $79, $129. Postponed from Aug. 14, 2020.
John Legend: Bigger Love 2020 Tour with Special Guests The War and Treaty, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $103, $143, $173, $203. Postponed from Aug. 20, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Jon Dorenbos, Borgata, Music Box, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., Aug. 20, Ticket price TBA.
Eric D’Alessandro Live!, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Aug. 21, Ticket price TBA.
Vanessa Williams, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $60. Postponed from Aug. 22, 2020.
Bobby Collins, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, $31, $35.
The Marshall Tucker Band plus special guests Pure Prairie League, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 23, Ticket price TBA. Postponed from 2020.
An Evening with KISS, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 21, $99, $149, $199, $299. Postponed from 2020.
Vegas Boardwalk Live: Anthony Cools, Caesars, 2 and 7 p.m., Aug. 22 and 2 p.m., Aug. 23, Ticket price TBA.
Barefoot Country Music Festival with Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan & Shay and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Wildwood Beach, Aug. 19 through 22, $159, $299, $999. Postponed from June 17 through 20.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
The Motown Years Starring Bobby Wilson, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25, $42.
5th Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 6 p.m., Aug. 22, Ticket price TBA.
Professor Louie with The Woodstock Horns, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 20, $35, $40.
Week of Aug. 26, 2021
RAEL – The Music of Genesis, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Aug. 26, $20.
AC Jams, Showboat, 6 p.m., Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26, Free.
Summer of Love, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Friday, July 9 to Aug. 27; 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29, $29, $39.
Brian Newman, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 27, $36.79, $46.23, $83.96.
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Cirque Risque, Showboat, 8 p.m., July 1 through Aug. 31, $25, $35, $65.
Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Aug. 27, $30.
Tom Segura, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Aug. 28, $49, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from Aug. 15, 2020. Original tickets will be honored.
Puchi Anime Con Atlantic City!, Showboat, Aug. 28 and 29, $9.99, $14.99, $19.99, $24.99, $29.99, $74.99, $99.99, $124.99, $149.99, $199.99.
Bell Biv Devoe, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 27, $59, $69, $79.
O.A.R., Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $59.50.
The Commodores, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 28, $55, $65. Postponed from May 29 and Oct. 31, 2020 and May 14, 2021.
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $30, $35. Postponed from Jan. 23, 2021.
Michael Buble, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $65, $89.50, $155. Rescheduled from March 14.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
Draw the Line – Aerosmith Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $30. Postponed from July 24.
Lisa Polizzi’s Janis Joplin Experience, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 27, $30, $35.
Week of Sept. 2, 2021 Toby Keith, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Sept. 5, $69, $89, $119, $139.
Boyz II Men, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 3, $48.89, $58.32, $67.75, $77.19.
Motown Forever featuring the music of The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes and more, Bally’s, 4 and 8 p.m., Saturdays, July 3 through Sept. 4, $39, $49.
Super American Circus, Showboat, 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 6, $15, $25.
Vegas Boardwalk Live: Tenors of Rock, Caesars, 2 and 7 p.m., Aug. 29, 2 p.m., Aug. 30, Ticket price TBA.
Bill Burr, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 3 and 4, $79, $99, $109, $159.
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 4, $55, $65, $75. Postponed from July 11. Original tickets will be honored.
NJ Horror Con and Film Festival March 2020, Showboat, Sept. 3 through 5, $25 daily, $65 for three-day pass. Postponed from March 26 through 28.
Legends in Concert, Tropicana, various times, July 21 through Sept. 6, $49.50.
The Iron Maidens, Landis Theater, 7 p.m., Sept. 8, $30.
Melissa Etheridge – 2020 Tour, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, $55, $75, $85, $95.
Albert Cummings, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6, $30, $35.
Week of Sept. 9, 2021
Deon Cole, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 11, $49, $59. POSTPONED from May 9 and Oct. 3. Original tickets will be honored.
En Vogue, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, $39, $59.
Brit Floyd, Borgata, 9 p.m., Sept. 10, Ticket price TBA.
Santana, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, $96.53, $124.83, $143.70, $247.47.
Atlantic City Sound Off 801 by Philly Bike Fest, Showboat, 11 a.m., Sept. 11, Ticket price TBA.
Glenn Miller Orchestra, Levoy Theatre, 3 p.m., Sept. 12, $29, $39.
Three Dog Night, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, $55, $60, $65, $75. Postponed from Sept. 12, 2020.
Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor Ski Beach, noon to 9 p.m., Sept. 11, 2021, Free.
Gary Owen, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 11, $39.50, $49.50. Postponed from Feb. 6, 2021.
LeAnn Rimes, An Acoustic Performance, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 11, $59, $69. Postponed from March 6.
Unforgettable Fire – U2 Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, $30.
Atlantic City Bike Week, Showboat, Sept. 9 through 12, Ticket price TBA
Guns N’Roses, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 11 and 12, $199, $249, $349, $510, $600.
Double Vision – The Foreigner Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, $30.
The Weeklings, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10, $30, $35.
Peter Karp, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 12, $25, $30.
Week of Sept. 16, 2021
Just Like Janis – Tribute to Janis Joplin, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 16,
$20.
Alice Cooper, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Sept. 17, $49, $69, $89.
The Rock and Roll Heaven Band, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 17, $30.
CAP Jazz Festival with Incognito, Maysa, David Sanborn, and Camille Thurman, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 18, $65, $90, $130, $160.
WMGM Presents Get the Led Out, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Sept. 18,
$45.11, $58.32.
Patti LaBelle, Caesars, 9 p.m., Sept. 18, $74.50, $99.50, $129.50.
The Price is Right, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 17; 3 and 8 p.m., Sept. 18; and 3 p.m., Sept. 19, $46, $56. Postponed from May 14 through May 16.
Paul Thorn, Levoy Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 16, $27.
High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock, Levoy Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 18, $17, $22, $42.
The Dead Daisies, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 18, $49.
Lindsey Buckingham, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 18, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18.
An Evening with Gladys Knight, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 17, $69, $79, $99. Postponed from April 10, 2021.
The Royal Scam, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 18, $30, $35.
Week of Sept. 23, 2021
George Michael Reborn – George Michael Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 23, $20.
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24, 430, $35.
Kinderhook, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 25, $30, $35.
Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Caesars, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, Ticket price TBA.
George Thorogood, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $39, $59, $79.
Southern Accents – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sep. 24, $30.
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 29, $35. Postponed from March 17, 2020.
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $39, $59, $79. Postponed from Feb. 26, 2021.
Wayne Brady, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 25, $59, $69. Postponed from April 11 and Sept. 11.
Christopher Cross, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from March 5.
Carlos Mencia, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 24, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from April 9.
Destination Motown, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, $25. Postponed from April 24.
The Beach Boys, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 25, $55, $65, $85, $125. Postponed from April 2.
Week of Sept. 30, 2021
Chris Stapleton with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 1, $69.75, $99.75. Canceled. No action required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Smokey Robinson, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 1, $49, $69, $89.
Kansas, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $49, $69, $89.
Smash Mouth, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 10 p.m., Oct. 2, $39, $44, $49. Canceled.
Styx, Tropicana, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, $75, $85, $95, $100. Postponed from 2020.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 1, $69, $79, $89, $99. Postponed from Jan. 9.
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 1, $39, $45. Rescheduled from Jan. 29, 2021.
Maz Jobrani, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Oct. 2, $39.50, $54.50.
Johnny Mathis, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 2, $89, $99, $109.
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Oct. 2, $40, $50, $60. Postponed from July 17.
Live at The Fillmore, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2, $30, $35.
Week of Oct. 7, 2021
38 Special, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Oct. 8, $29, $39, $59.
The O’Jay’s, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $49, $69, $89.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $79, $89. Postponed from April 24 and Oct. 10. Original tickets are still valid.
Atlantic City Comedy Festival with Sommore, DC Young Fly, Lavell
Crawford, Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller (Saturday) and Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J, and Earthquake (Sunday), Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7 p.m., Oct. 10,
Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $25, $35, $40. Postponed from April 10.
JC Cole & Folsom ’68 – Johnny Cash Tribute, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $25.
Engelbert Humperdinck, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Oct. 9, $64.50, $89.50.
Week of Oct. 14, 2021
Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials, Pavilion in the Pines for Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14, $30, $35.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, Harrah’s’, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $49.50, $64.50. Postponed from May 21.
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 15 and 16, $69, $89. Postponed from Feb. 19 and 20, 2021.
Richard Marx, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $43, $53, $63, $68.
The Genesis Show, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 16, $32, $39.
Train, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 15, $59, $69, $79, $119. Postponed from June 19.
Week of Oct. 21, 2021
Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends, Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50. Postponed from April 24.
Ledisi, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 22, $34.50, $49.50, $69.50.
The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 23, Ticket price TBA.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 22, $65.
Tom Papa, Borgata, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 23, $35
Week of Oct. 28, 2021
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $59, $79, $99. Postponed from April 23.
Yellow Brick Road – A Tribute to Elton John, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $32, $37. Postponed from April 16.
Pitbull, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 29, $69, $89, $109, $149. Postponed from June 25.
Collective Soul / Better Than Ezra / Tonic, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 30, $39.50, $49.50, $55. Postponed from July 16.
The Guess Who, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Oct. 30, $25, $35, $45. Postponed From June 26.
Randy Rainbow, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 29, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Nov. 4, 2021
Whitney Cummings, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 6, $29, $39. Postponed from July 11 and Nov. 14. Original tickets will be honored.
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 30, $49, $69, $89.
Chaka Khan, Caesars, 9 p.m., Nov. 5, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50. Postponed from April 17.
John Waite, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $34, $44. Rescheduled from Jan. 8, 2021.
The Best of The Eagles, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $25. Postponed from May 1.
Aaron Lewis, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 6, $50, $55, $60. Postponed from May 14.
Week of Nov. 11, 2021
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $34.50, $44.50. Postponed from May 1.
Freestyle Free for All, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $59, $79, $99, $125. Postponed from March 5.
John Fogerty, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 12, $69, $84, $99, $129. Postponed from April 16.
Brett Young, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 13, $35, $45, $65.
The Psychedelic Furs, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 12, $29, $39, $59.
Week of Nov. 18, 2021
Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 20, $60, $75, $80, $85. Postponed from May 14.
Magic for Humans in Person, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $30.02, $39.45.
Justin Willman, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $30.02, $39.45.
Hollywood Nights, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $25. Postponed from June 5.
Week of Nov. 25, 2021
Chelsea Handler, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 26, $48.89, $67.75, $99.06.
Tropicaliente III, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 27, $79, $99, $125, $150.
Week of Dec. 2, 2021
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Caesars, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, 2021, $56.50, $71.50, $86.50.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, $69.
Earth, Wind & Fire, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 3 and 4, $60, $80, $110, $150.
Live from Nashville: A Merry Country Christmas, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 8, $42. Postponed from Dec. 9, 2020.
Sarah Brightman: HYMN in Concert, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $60, $89, $99, $150, $250. Postponed from Oct. 24, 2020.
REO Speedwagon, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $65, $75, $125, $150. Postponed from June 12, 2021.
Frank Caliendo, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 3, $39, $49, $59. Postponed from May 22.
Straight No Chaser Back in the High Life Tour 2021, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Dec. 3, $40, $55, $70.
Pasquale Esposito, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 4, $45, $55.
Week of Dec. 9
Terry Fator, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 11, $45, $55, $65. Postponed from June 19.
Live & Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 10, $39, $44. Postponed from May 14.
Week of Jan. 6, 2022
Jam On’s Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show, Showboat, Jan 7 through 9, 2022, $20, $25.
Week of Feb. 1, 2022
Erasure – The Neon Tour, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, $54.50, $69.50.
Week of Feb. 10, 2022
Atlantic City Classic Car Show & Auction 2022, AC Convention Center, Feb. 11 through 13, Ticket price TBA.
Monsta X: 2022 World Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 12, $99, $249.
Week of Feb. 17, 2022
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 19, 2022, $49, $55. Postponed to March 4, 2022.
The Life and Music of George Michael, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 18, $40.40.
Week of March 3, 2022
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 4, $49, $55. Postponed from Feb. 19, 2022.
Week of March 10, 2022
The Atlantic City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Atlantic City Boardwalk, 1 p.m., March 12, 2022, Free.
Week of March 17, 2022
ReLit in AC with Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, State Property, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., March 19, $52, $72. Postponed from March 2021.
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Resort, 9 p.m., March 19, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed from May 7, 2021.
Week of March 31, 2022
Yakov Smirnoff, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., March 31, $42. Postponed from June 30.
Week of April 28, 2022
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 30, $79, $89, $99, $109. Postponed from May 28, 2021.
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., April 28, 2022, $38. Postponed from May 27, 2020 and May 26, 2021.
Janis Ian: The End of the Line – Farewell Tour, Ocean City Music Pier, 8 p.m., May 6, 2022, $45, $59, $69.
Shawn Colvin, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 30, $35, $45, $55, $135.
Week of May 5, 2022
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Fantasia & Keith Sweat, Tank, Avant and Destinee Maree, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 7, $52, $67, $77. Postponed from May 2021.
Week of June 17, 2022
Mandy Moore, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., June 18, $55, $59. Postponed from June 19, 2021.
Week of July 7, 2022
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 11, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed from July 12, 2021.
Week of July 14, 2022
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Dion, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 15, $69, $89. Postponed from July 23, 2021