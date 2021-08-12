Atlantic County 4Hers participate in 72nd annual fair

SOUTH EGG HARBOR – The annual Atlantic County 4-H Fair took place at the David C. Wood 4-H Center and Fairgrounds took place on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. This year’s theme was “Moooving Forward After the Pandemic.” The event included activities, games, entertainment, amusements, demonstrations, and a wide variety of food products.
4-H is the youth development segment of the Cooperative Extension Service, an off-campus educational division of the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences of Rutgers University.