Area ice skaters place in competitions

Five members of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club recently competed in the Morris Open in Morristown at the end of March. Ella Walling, 13, finished second in the Excel Pre-Juvenile free skate; Mia Hackerman, 11, took third place; Emma Vanrell, 12, competed in the preliminary free skate; Alina Hackerman, 5, finished third in Basic 3 Moves in the Field; and Casie Pate, 6, was fourth in Basic 4 compulsory and fifth in Basic 4 Moves in the Field. Club skaters also competed this past weekend in Havertown, Pennsylvania, with Alina taking first place in the Basic 3 program and Cassie winning Basic 4 Elements and finishing second in the Basic 4 program.

