Amanda Drabkoski, APN-C Welcomed to Cape Regional Physicians Associates

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Cape Regional Physicians Associates is pleased to welcome Amanda Drabkoski, APN-C, to their Endocrinology Practice. She is a board-certified nurse practitioner.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Drabkoski continued her education and graduated from Wilmington University, New Castle, Delaware, with a Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner. Prior to joining Cape Regional Physicians Associates, she served as a registered nurse at Shore Medical Center for 12 years and as an adjunct clinical Teacher at Cumberland Community College in Vineland.

Drabkoski lives in Beesleys Point with her husband Marc and their three sons. The family enjoys spending time at the beach in the summer as well as skiing and snowboarding in the winter.

Cape Regional Physicians Associates Endocrinology Practice is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 609-463-CAPE.