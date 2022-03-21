 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

25-year police veteran promoted to captain in Sea Isle City

  • 0

SEA ISLE CITY — On March 18, Mayor Leonard Desiderio had the honor of administering the oath of office to William “Bill” Mammele, who is now the newest captain with the Sea Isle City Police Department. The swearing-in ceremony took place inside City Hall, where many fellow officers and family members gathered to honor Mammele.

Mammele began his career with the SICPD in 1997 as a dispatcher. After completing his training at the Cape May County Police Academy in Cape May Court House, he became an officer in 1999. In 2015, he was promoted to lieutenant. Now, as captain, his duties will include the training of his fellow officers and helping oversee the day-to-day operations of the department.

Mammele shares the same rank as Captain Anthony Garreffi Jr., who is currently serving as Officer in Charge of the SICPD.

To learn more about the Sea Isle City Police Department, visit the Departments/Police page at seaislecitynj.us or follow them on Facebook.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On a Roll … at Bagliani’s Market

On a Roll … at Bagliani’s Market

Growing up in North Jersey, Italian delis were everywhere. I lived about a hundred yards away from one — the legendary Villaggio’s Deli in Ridgefield - for the first 20 years of my life, and it never dawned on me that having a place like this nearby was unique in any way. I always assumed that every region of America was also blessed with this particular style of culinary specialty shop.

3 Tasty Girl Scout Cookie Cocktails to Enjoy at Lobby Bar

3 Tasty Girl Scout Cookie Cocktails to Enjoy at Lobby Bar

Without question some of the most universally-loved snacks in America are Girl Scout Cookies. Maybe it’s the fact that they only come around once a year that makes them feel so special, or perhaps it’s the expert sales pitches of the thousands of scouts that come knocking at our doors, but whatever the reason, we as a nation buy up boxes of these treats by the millions – and they never seem to last for more than a few days in the house before they’re all gone.

College News

Dean’s ListSnigdha Das, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News