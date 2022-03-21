25-year police veteran promoted to captain in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — On March 18, Mayor Leonard Desiderio had the honor of administering the oath of office to William “Bill” Mammele, who is now the newest captain with the Sea Isle City Police Department. The swearing-in ceremony took place inside City Hall, where many fellow officers and family members gathered to honor Mammele.
Mammele began his career with the SICPD in 1997 as a dispatcher. After completing his training at the Cape May County Police Academy in Cape May Court House, he became an officer in 1999. In 2015, he was promoted to lieutenant. Now, as captain, his duties will include the training of his fellow officers and helping oversee the day-to-day operations of the department.
Mammele shares the same rank as Captain Anthony Garreffi Jr., who is currently serving as Officer in Charge of the SICPD.
To learn more about the Sea Isle City Police Department, visit the Departments/Police page at seaislecitynj.us or follow them on Facebook.