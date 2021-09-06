 Skip to main content
090921-cat-eht-history
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

090921-cat-eht-history

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

The photo shows phase two of the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Building construction on Bargaintown Road. The building on the left is the old Bargaintown School, built in 1873, which later became the Grange Hall then EHT Township Hall. It was demolished in 1979 to make way for the new municipal complex.

Upcoming events

Lynn Maun, from the Watershed Association, will offer a power point presentation on the "Wonders of the Great Egg Harbor River" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 in the all-purpose room of the EHT Community Center located at 5045 English Creek Ave. The suggested donation is $2. GEHTHS members and students are free.

For information about the commemorative brick walkway or membership, email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com. "Like" us on Facebook and check out the many videos and photos.

The Museum/Library is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. The museum is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment.

