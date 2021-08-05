080521-cat-reg-horoscope

Sunny vibrations of Leo season is upon us, and we have to expect small changes and glitches. Professional growth is the theme. Let’s see what we got for you this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) Hard work, focus and patience always pay off. Good job!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Feels great to feel earth underneath your feet again. Welcome back and relax.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) You like change, and you like new people. This is going to be a great week.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are impulsive about love and tend to follow your heart rather than your head. Think twice.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Energy and creativity is back! Plenty of pleasure and good living ahead.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Don’t be so dramatic this week and don’t criticize your loved ones.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Do you have happy memories from childhood or high school? Maybe it’s time to reflect.