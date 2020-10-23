COMMUNITY ORGANIZER AND AC NATIVE

From then on, Harvey became enamored with the voting system. Growing up, the former Atlantic City Democratic Committee member witnessed her father’s active involvement in community organizing and politics. He would also actively register people to vote. She remembered joining him at the Renaissance Plaza in Atlantic City to pass out leaflets, encouraging community members walking by to vote.

“I was always intrigued with how he captivated people as he talked and they wanted to know more,” she stated. She remembered how, during those days, several people didn’t realize that they could vote due to their records.

“Many African American men, at that time, thought they could not vote because they had been incarcerated, even if they were not charged with felonies. They didn’t know!” she exclaimed.

This lack of accessible knowledge only made her more determined to use her platform to uplift the members of her community to vote.

Harvey now makes sure to educate her children on the importance of voting.

“When it’s time to vote, I take them into the booth with me and let them see the voting process and the importance of it,” she stated, her face lighting up at the mention of her children carrying on her childhood tradition.