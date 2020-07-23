COMMUNITY HELPERS / Gormley and Levine families donate to JFS food pantry
Former New Jersey Senator William Gormley and his family, along with Atlantic City attorney Lee Levine and his family, recently donated $10,000 to the Margate-based Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. In addition to the financial contribution, the Gormley and Levine families gave their time to deliver bags of food to community members in need. Each week, approximately 30 families are delivered essential food through a contactless drop-off. With a 79% increase in food pantry requests, the contribution will be used to purchase nonperishable food and other essential products to support individuals and families in need throughout Atlantic County, according to Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. For those looking to follow their lead, nonperishable food and other essential products for the JFS Food Pantry are also being accepted at the Galloway Police Department and Pleasantville Police Department as well as Linwood City Hall and Ventnor City Hall. For information, 609-822-1108, ext. 249.
