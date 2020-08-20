Tools for School drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies through Sept. 30 to help children in need. Most needed items are pencils, pencil cases, erasers, handheld dry erase board with markers, snacks, skinny crayons, glue sticks, tissues, plastic pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, binders and more. Monetary donations also are appreciated. Bring donations to office locations at Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9, Rio Grande; 1434 New Road, Northfield or 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. For more information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.

