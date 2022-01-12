Community helpers

To commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and thank the Sea Isle City Police Department for its efforts, members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary delivered breakfast and luncheon trays to police headquarters on Jan. 9 and 10. Making one of the deliveries is Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd with, from left, SICPD Officer in Charge Captain Anthony Garreffi Jr., Detective Lieutenant Steven Conte and Lieutenant William Mammele. ‘It’s nice to know that there are people who think about us,’ said Garreffi. ‘We are very thankful to the VFW Auxiliary for bringing us the lunch and breakfast trays. All of our officers and support staff appreciated their kind gesture.’