 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community helpers
0 Comments
COMMUNiTY HELPERS

Community helpers

  • 0

To commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and thank the Sea Isle City Police Department for its efforts, members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary delivered breakfast and luncheon trays to police headquarters on Jan. 9 and 10. Making one of the deliveries is Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd with, from left, SICPD Officer in Charge Captain Anthony Garreffi Jr., Detective Lieutenant Steven Conte and Lieutenant William Mammele. ‘It’s nice to know that there are people who think about us,’ said Garreffi. ‘We are very thankful to the VFW Auxiliary for bringing us the lunch and breakfast trays. All of our officers and support staff appreciated their kind gesture.’

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Coordinator of The Press' Hometown section. More than 30 years in newspapers covering news and writing feature stories about events in and about South Jersey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News