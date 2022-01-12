To commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and thank the Sea Isle City Police Department for its efforts, members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary delivered breakfast and luncheon trays to police headquarters on Jan. 9 and 10. Making one of the deliveries is Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd with, from left, SICPD Officer in Charge Captain Anthony Garreffi Jr., Detective Lieutenant Steven Conte and Lieutenant William Mammele. ‘It’s nice to know that there are people who think about us,’ said Garreffi. ‘We are very thankful to the VFW Auxiliary for bringing us the lunch and breakfast trays. All of our officers and support staff appreciated their kind gesture.’
Community helpers
Related to this story
Most Popular
MAYS LANDING — The Hamilton Mall unexpectedly closed Wednesday afternoon.
TRENTON — New Jersey will once again be under a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the near future.
New Jersey National Guard teams are being deployed to several long-term care facilities in South Jersey this week as part of COVID-19 operations.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — One person was sent to a trauma center following a fiery crash Saturday night in the Richland section of the township, …
- 1:24
-
A 20-year-old Pleasantville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old fellow city resident in J…
The following events, meetings, school districts and more announced postponements, cancellations or closures for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 due to t…
MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township woman will spend over two decades in state prison for her involvement in a motor vehicle crash that kill…
CALLING INVESTORS! The best deal around! This property has already been stripped down to the bones, ready for rehab to hit the market for spri…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The first thing 7-year-old Laron Jones does when he shows up at No Limits Boxing Academy is ask gym owner Josh Mercado what …
Atlantic County is issuing a Code Blue beginning Tuesday and running through Friday in accordance with New Jersey regulations.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE