LOWER TOWNSHIP — Locals gathered for a drizzly evening of socially distanced fun at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal on Monday, but the drama was never far below the surface.
Before a feature film was presented on an outdoor raised screen, there was a video presentation on the use of Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse an opioid overdose.
The drive-in movie was presented for National Overdose Awareness Day and participants had passed Hope One, Cape May County’s rolling outreach to community members struggling with addiction.
There were about 30 cars lined up in front of the screen. Some families, couples and individuals gathered around their vehicles, some with children sitting under umbrellas on the hood of the car, chatting and getting ready to enjoy the film. One woman was there with her tiny Yorkshire Terrier in the back seat.
This was the third movie night presented by Cape Addiction Recovery Services, according to Patrick Miller, a staff member with the service. It was the first to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic, with new guidelines aimed at keeping people separate and safe.
Police officers directed cars to alternating rows where they would usually line up to board the ferry. The sound could be heard from the outside, and participants could tune their car radios to hear as well.
The presentation started with recorded messages from Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson and Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, along with the video instructions for administering Narcan. As the sky darkened, the feature film “Ben is Back” began. Starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges, the family drama follows a son with severe issues with substance abuse who arrives home on Christmas Eve.
In the film, recovery from addiction is neither easy nor straightforward. That is a familiar truth to many at the event, both for participants and for organizers. One of the volunteers, Lisa Price, handed out gift bags with popcorn, snacks and bottled water to the participants. Each bag also contained pamphlets with information about the services available for those struggling with addiction.
Price volunteers at Cape Addiction Recovery Services, or CARES, which opened a regional recovery center this summer at 1304 Route 47, unit WL, in Rio Grande.
“I’m there almost every day,” she said.
Price was one of several people in recovery who now works to help others through the service, launched by Cape Regional Medical Center in 2017. The responsibility helps keep her focused, she said, as do her two daughters. She also cited her connection to the community at the center.
“We’re just like family. We can talk about anything. If you’re having a bad day or a tough time for whatever reason, people will be there for you,” she said.
Price has recently heard back about a new job working at a deli at a grocery chain. She said she has new friends and new tools to help her remain sober and is happy for the chance to help others as well.
CARES and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office joined together to present the event. Michael Porch, the marketing manager with the Delaware River and Bay Authority that operates the ferry, said there had been several concerts at the ferry terminal over the summer, and when CARES reached out about using the site for a movie, it seemed like a good fit.
Lt. Joseph Landis, a community outreach officer with the prosecutor’s office, spoke individually with many of the participants, kneeling by their cars and keeping his gray mask in place.
A vital step in addressing the opioid crisis is reaching troubled communities and individuals in crisis, he said. That requires building trust.
“It boils down to respect. I treat everybody with respect at all times,” Landis said.
To prove his point, he called over Jaime McKeown, who also works with CARES and describes herself as in recovery.
The two met about 20 years ago, when Landis arrested her on a drug offence when she visited Cape May County. At that time, McKeown said, she was in denial about addiction.
She said Landis has the ability to connect with people, whether they are respected judges or homeless people. Those connections are vital in order to reach people who need help, she said. Addiction recovery efforts look to peer counselors to help people find their way through the system. They understand the difficulties better than anyone.
Rather than a uniform, Landis wore a blue shirt embroidered with the logo “Hope One.” The prosecutor’s office started that program in 2017, in partnership with multiple agencies and groups. The large white van goes where people need it most, Landis said.
Landis said he made sure that the Department of Veteran Affairs was also involved in Hope One. He said he knows that many veterans are reluctant to ask for help when they need it.
A 24-hour hotline – 609-522-4375 – is printed on the side of the vehicle. Three staff members stayed with the van while the movie played, ready to help.
“If someone knocks on the door, we’ll do our best to get them into a bed tonight,” Landis said.
The idea is to help people with addiction before they come in contact with law enforcement, or worse, overdose. Cape May County officials have long described opioid abuse as a crisis, with multiple deaths attributed to overdoses each year. A slight decrease in the number of deaths connected to opioids was reported in 2019, but officials and advocates have seen worrying trends during the pandemic.
According to Miller with CARES, the county has also seen an increase in abuse of methamphetamine and the cross abuse of dangerous drugs.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office community outreach unit worked with the Cape May County Department of Human Services, Cape Assist Center for Addiction Recovery Education and Success, Cape Counseling Behavioral Healthcare Services, Cape Addiction Recovery Services (CARES) and Access to Reproductive Care and HIV Services (ARCH) on plans for Hope One. It is typically staffed with a detective, a licensed clinician and a peer recovery specialist.
CARES services are free to the clients, funded through grants. Cape Regional Medical Center launched the program in August 2017 with a grant from the state Department of Human Services/Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
Sutherland said it is difficult for people to interact due to Covid-19, and difficult for many with substance abuse disorder and their families.
“So take advantage of this evening for socializing and meeting people who are working for the common cause of addressing this opioid crisis that is affecting our community and the nation as a whole,” he said.
