Community concerned about whales seeks healing on Atlantic City beach

ATLANTIC CITY — To offer people an outlet for their pent-up emotions surrounding the recent whale deaths, a collective of healers hosted a Waves of Love event Saturday.

The Waves of Love event by Atlantic City-based Sea Goddess Healing Arts was a free event that could be attended in-person on the Vermont Avenue beach or virtually via Streamyard, as well as the healing arts’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

The event was a ceremonial-style, whale-based group gathering that offered prayer, meditation, drum circles, group energy healing, as well as education about whales to alleviate negative pressures from the body and soul.

“Our intention is to help people find a little more peace in their hearts and an opportunity to energetically connect to the whales while holding space with others and acquiring new knowledge,” said Mandee Elam, one of the co-founders of Sea Goddess Healing Arts. “This is not an opportunity to contribute to the divisiveness or to protest. This event is intended to educate and connect people to the healing powers of the whales and the ocean.”

Sea Goddess Healing Arts has hosted drum circles and other events at the beach, also known as Crystal Beach, in the past. Since its usual meeting spot was a middle ground where many of the whales have washed up, the Sea Goddess collective chose it as a neutral place for community to meet in the middle and sense the interconnectedness with the whales.

Elam also guided meditation to the imagery and music of the whales at the Crystal Beach location instead of where the whales have washed up or been buried out of respect for the whales.

Since December, seven whales have washed ashore New Jersey and New York beaches, including the Absecon Island area. Two humpback whales were found in Atlantic City, and one in Brigantine.

People have gathered and rallied recently to find a reason why these whales have been washing ashore in such numbers. The phenomenon has been happening since 2016, according to studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The mission of Sea Goddess Healing Arts is to merge science and spirituality. The collective of the five artists, artisans, musicians and New Earth visionaries who make up Sea Goddess Healing Arts have a mission to soothe and inspire the community with their intuitive gifts and healing modalities.

Elam, who grew up at the Jersey Shore, is an intuitive ascension guide (kind of like a life coach, but with a spiritual twist) and medicinal healer of the soul who has loved the sea her entire life.

Whales are one of her favorite animals since they are believed to bring great harmony, so the Waves of Love event was an opportunity to create peace on their behalf.

“I enjoyed everything. I’ve never been to anything like this,” said Atlantic City resident Colleen Speer. “It’s nice to see they care.”

Watching people releasing their stresses through music, sound, meditation and interconnectedness was a new experience for her.

Speer said in her 45 years living in Margate, and three living in the city, humpback whales washing up on shore were also a new experience. She came to the event because she was concerned with the recent strandings.

“It’s a resort town, so why is this happening? So what, we’ll be sitting on the beach, and then next thing you know a whale pops up?” said Speer, who noted things like trash, beach litter, climate change and other worldly woes besides the recent whale strandings also weighed on her shoulders. “It’s almost like a sign the world is ending.”

Elam said the Waves of Love gathering was intended to mitigate those negative energies and let the whales and waters do the healing.

“Whale songs seem to guide and recalibrate the sea. Many humans are deeply, emotionally affected when they hear the sounds and songs of the whales. For some people, this even invokes them to remember their soul’s purpose,” said Elam. “For these reasons, we believe the whales are beneficial to harmonizing the frequency of love on our planet.”

Speer said after taking in the ceremony, she felt lighter, as if a weight had been lifted off her shoulders. She especially enjoyed the whale facts shared at the gathering, as well as the prayers the circle did together.

It was Atlantic City native Ayisha Bishop and her son, Jah-Leel’s first time at a meditative event. She said it was rare to have this many humpback whales washing up on Jersey’s shore in a little over a month. But after her son learned about it in school, she decided the two should go to the healing gathering for peace, as well as to enjoy a nice, fun day soaking up sunshine on the beach.

“I love it. It was beautiful,” Bishop said. “I needed it not just for my son, but for myself.”

The rose petal ceremony at the end of the service allowed Bishop to put all her woes and worries in a single rose petal and let the ocean waves take away the pain. The group thanked the waves for doing so.

“As a collective of healers, we could feel the need to hold space for people and the whales around this issue. We’ve noticed people getting angry, upset and hurt,” Elam said. “Many people are jumping to conclusions and placing blame, and we quickly see it becoming a divisive issue in our community. We believe it’s important to hold space and wait for information to emerge, in this instance, holding space means processing feelings, while waiting for answers.”