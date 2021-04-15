Community calendxar

Events
Saturday, April 17
ACUA VIRTUAL EARTH MONTH: daily through April 30; Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s Annual Earth Day Celebration offers free online eco-entertainment through end of April; tours, videos, presentations, demonstrations, activities for kids, students, and adults. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/EarthMonth.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘NOTHING MATTERS’: 8 to 9:15 p.m. daily through May 9; online event; “Nothing Matters” is a tribute to writers who protect the truth and stand the test of time; donations welcome. 609-884-5898.
VENDORS WANTED FOR FLEA MARKET: vendors spaces available through May 15; event will take place May 29 at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; $25. 609-399-1019.
SEA ISLE CITY GIRLS WEEKEND: discounts on retail, salon and fitness services, restaurants, lodging and more; multiple locations in Sea Isle City. SeaIsleChamber.com.
ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17, 18; more than 40 local artists display their work; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
CHILDHOOD PREVENTION VIRTUAL EVENT: 1 to 3 p.m.; learn about the community organizations to prevent childhood abuse and neglect; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; Q&A session, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
MAYS LANDING COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP: 8 to 10 a.m.; meet at the Post Office to start; Cantillon Boulevard, Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DRIVE-THROUGH LUMINARIA: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; community is invited to “Light Up the Fight!,” a drive-through Luminaria event, featuring bags decorated with the names and images of cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle to the disease; event is being organized by Relay for Life of Linwood, a program of the American Cancer Society; Tony Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 800-227-2345 or Cancer.org/Fight.
GARDEN LECTURE: POTS WITH PIZZAZZ: 1 to 2 p.m.; with Jana Milbocker of Enchanted Gardens; hosted by Avalon Library; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HEARTS TRC OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center at Rolling Seas Farm; tour facility, learn about riding lessons, horse handling classes and volunteer opportunities; Hearts TRC, 214 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township. 703-965-2691 or HeartsTRC.org.
‘PAINT YOUR PET!’ WORKSHOP: 2 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Leah Morgan Art Works; email a photo of your pet before the workshop, receive a pre-outlined 16x20” canvas; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $50. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.
‘SAVE THE EARTH’ EXPO: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; more than 50 green vendors and exhibitors; seafood and plant-based food sales; demos; live performances; Oakcrest High School, 1824 Dr. Dennis Forman Drive, Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
For kids
Saturday, April 17
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up kits at library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS FOR KIDS: April 17, 19, 30; families are invited to visit the library to pick up “Take and Make” crafts to make at home; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, April 20
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM — SKRIBBL.IO: 6 p.m.; for ages 13 through 18; play Skribbl.io, a fun online drawing and guessing game; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856) 453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 5 and younger; stories, songs and other fun activities; hosted by Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Sunday, April 18
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, April 19
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; via Zoom or dial-in teleconference; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, April 20
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Village By The Shore; join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, April 21
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Tuesday, April 27
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 3
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, May 4
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Monday, May 10
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, April 20
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, April 22
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Sunday, April 18
ADULT EDUCATION AT TEMPLE BETH SHALOM: 12:30 p.m.; “Speak Softly and Carry a Big Shtick: Teddy Roosevelt and The American Jewish Community”; held via Zoom by Temple Beth Shalom and presented by Rabbi Lance Sussman, Ph.D., Rabbi of the Reform Congregation of Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park, PA, and Chairman of the Board of Governors of Gratz College. Seashul.org.
Sunday, May 2
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.