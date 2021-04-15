Community calendxar

MAYS LANDING COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP: 8 to 10 a.m.; meet at the Post Office to start; Cantillon Boulevard, Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DRIVE-THROUGH LUMINARIA: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; community is invited to “Light Up the Fight!,” a drive-through Luminaria event, featuring bags decorated with the names and images of cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle to the disease; event is being organized by Relay for Life of Linwood, a program of the American Cancer Society; Tony Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 800-227-2345 or Cancer.org/Fight.

GARDEN LECTURE: POTS WITH PIZZAZZ: 1 to 2 p.m.; with Jana Milbocker of Enchanted Gardens; hosted by Avalon Library; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HEARTS TRC OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center at Rolling Seas Farm; tour facility, learn about riding lessons, horse handling classes and volunteer opportunities; Hearts TRC, 214 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township. 703-965-2691 or HeartsTRC.org.