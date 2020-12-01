Community calendare

Thursday, Dec. 3

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GENEALOGY — FAMILY SEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; held via Zoom; learn how to find records for free, discover records that you didn’t know exist, and other tools that can enable your search; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HSHS SPIRIT OF MUSIC ‘SWEET SIXTEEN!’ HOLIDAY EVENT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual live stream event; $50, reservations required. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.

‘PREPARING FOR COLLEGE’: 3 to 4 p.m.; presented by Atlantic Cape Community College and hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

STOCKTON UNIVERSITY FALL BFA EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 through 11; visual arts seniors in the Bachelor of Fine Art degree program will display their artwork; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.