Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, May 19
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY PHOTO CONTEST: May 17 through 29; the Avalon Historical Society is accepting entries for the annual photo contest; entries must be dropped off during this time or mailed and received by May 29; judging will be held the first week of June. AvalonHistoryCenter.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: exhibited through May 31; opening of a new photo art exhibit captioned "Cumberland Pastoral"; captures the unique diversity, color and splendor of the Cumberland County landscape; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
EASTON NIGHTS BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Easton Nights by Peter Ydeen is on exhibit; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
MASON JAR FLOWER VASE PAINTING TAKE & MAKE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point's' people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun Bingo games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker; free for Village Members and Holocaust Survivors, and $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, May 20
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
'CONTEMPORARY ISSUES IN HOLOCAUST STUDIES': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Doug Cervi – Executive Director for the Commission on Holocaust Education; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine via Zoom; registration required. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
'IN THE SHADOW OF THE GLOBE': 7 p.m.; virtual stage production by The Repertory Theatre Company at Ocean County College; a verse novel in 10 acts of the lives and loves of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, written by Michelle Cameron; virtual tickets available at grunincenter.org/event/shadow-of-the-globe.
OYSTERS & WINE: GROWING ON THE GARDEN STATE: 6 p.m.; includes raw bar, wine and five oyster tapas dishes by Chef Rob Buono from Greenview Inn; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $75. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WOODSTOCK LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; master percussionist, author, educator, and radio host Craig Harris will be leading a multimedia, participatory, and fun-filled 52nd anniversary celebration of the culturally groundbreaking Woodstock Music and Art Festival; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, May 21
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through June 25; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Saturday, May 22
DELAWARE BAY SPEAKERS SERIES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; "Fisheries of the Delaware Bay & Mid Atlantic Ocean' with Eleanor Bochenek, PhD; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. NayshoreCenter.org.
KATHY'S JUST DESSERTS: CRèME BRULEE: 10 to 11 a.m.; Kathy Wolper from Kitchen Wizards will be preparing Crème Brulee; adults only; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
RIDDLESBROOD TOURING THEATER COMPANY: 1, 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. May 22, 1 p.m. May 23; "Harken - A Game of Phones," an original fantasy adventure by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company; variety of vendors with fantasy and adventure themed art, artistry and collectables will add to the weekend festivities; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 856-701-2968 or riddlesbrood.com/harken.
Monday, May 24
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through June 28; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
COUPLES FINANCIAL WORKSHOP: 4 to 5 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
'SAND GRAPHICS' AUTHOR TALK & SLIDE SHOW: 6 to 7 p.m.; photographer Stu Friedman will be discussing his book "Sand Graphics" and showing his photographs; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 25
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
'FINDING PEACE IN CHAOTIC TIMES': 6 to 7 p.m.; motivational speaker Constance Hallinan Lagan will help you understand the process of moving safely and securely through chaos; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 26
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
GENEALOGY - BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
OUTDOOR COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; held via Zoom; Inland Family Success, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or Inlandfsc.org.
Thursday, May 27
AJ MEERWALD PUBLIC SAIL SEASON OPEN: 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.; see website for sail schedule; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. BayshoreCenter.org.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL SPRING OPEN HOUSE: 3 to 5 p.m.; Catholic School Open House event; open for current 6th and 7th grade students enrolled in Catholic School; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
MEMORIAL DAY BINGO VIRTUAL: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Saturday, May 29
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.org.
VIRTUAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. May 1, 15, 29; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, May 31
SEA ISLE CITY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 10 a.m.; wreath laying, patriotic hymns, local dignitaries; Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-8687 or VISITSICNJ.com.
Tuesday, June 1
PAUSE FOR PAWS - ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 2
CAPE ASSIST INTRODUCES SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATION PROFESSIONALS: noon; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.
Thursday, June 3
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, June 7
GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800 ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, June 11
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Saturday, June 19
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out
Saturday, May 22
AMERICAN LEGION POST 158 PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; pancake breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and beverages; take outs available; American Legion Post 158, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, $7 adults, $4 ages 11 and younger. 609-965-0419.
HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH SALE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Dept. Company 4, Oak and Main roads, Vineland; $10 for two sandwiches; drive up curbside delivery only; tickets available from any member or visit fire department Facebook page; portion of proceeds donated to Pennies in Action breast cancer research organization in honor of longtime local first responder supporter Pear Giordano.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, May 26
50/50 RAFFLE: 6 p.m. May 26 drawing; hosted by St. Vincent de Paul Regional School; fundraiser benefiting the school; 50/50 cash raffle and the winner will receive 50% of the amount received; to purchase tickets, contact svdprs5050raffle@gmail.com or call Nancy Dixon at the school at 609-625-1565.
Saturday, June 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Wednesday, May 19
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; ages 5 and younger; Virtual Bilingual Story Time in English and Spanish; held via Zoom; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program will be led by instructor Amber McGuigan; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS FOR KIDS: May 17-28; visit the library this month to pick up "Take and Make" crafts to make at home; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
VIRTUAL PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 19, 26; hosted by Cumberland County Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, May 20
OUTDOOR STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 6, 13, 20, 27; for ages 5 and younger; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities outside; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 8-12; read "The Strange Case of Origami Yoda" by Tom Angleberger; virtual discussion and games; registration required. 856 453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Friday, May 21
BABY ESSENTIALS & BLANKET PICK UP EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; stop by Inland to receive a bundle of baby essentials and a beautiful baby blanket; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or Inlandfsc.org.
VIRTUAL POKéMON CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m.; ages 7 to 16; join Senior Library Assistant Juni Ruiz for a discussion of all things Pokémon; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Tuesday, May 25
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: 6 to 7 p.m.; teens ages 13 to 18 can join for online games; meet up on Zoom and then play games from Jackbox; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, May 27
8TH ANNUAL JFS AND JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.; 8th Annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament; fun day of golf, contests, prizes and more; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per golfer. 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Wednesday, May 19
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
'TOO MUCH STUFF?' GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 20
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning "both sides of the aisle and the middle"; moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, May 21
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, May 23
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 24
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, May 25
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP - ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women's peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, May 26
BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: DISCUSS BLACK BUCK: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; held via Zoom; join the Atlantic City Free Public Library as we celebrate diversity and inclusion through our Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club; for ages 18 and older; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; every month the Club will announce a Movie Club Movie of the Month; Zoom discussion meeting; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, May 27
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for May, "The Glass Ocean" by Karen White, Lauren Willig, and Beatriz Williams; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; discussion of "The Lion of Mars" by Jennifer Holm, via Zoom; hosted by Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLlibrary.org.
Monday, June 7
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Wednesday, June 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, June 12
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Monday, June 14
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Monday, June 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, May 19
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 20
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon select Thursdays; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, May 21
'TAKING CARE OF YOUR MENTAL HEALTH' COMMUNITY ED WORKSHOP: noon to 1 p.m.; during this workshop, presenters will discuss signs and symptoms, treatments, and how to support those experiencing mental health symptoms; held via Zoom; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, May 22
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Monday, May 24
'LEARN ABOUT THE MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; learn about the many services offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Carolyn Quinn, Director of Community Engagement and Wellness Programs, will speak; held via Zoom. 609-442-3806 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, May 25
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. May 18, 25, June 1, 8; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.
Music
Thursday, May 20
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Thursday, May 20
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Sunday, May 23
'THE JEWS OF MOSUL': 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Arthur Goldschmidt and Omar Mohammed will present "MosulEye — The Jews of Mosul"; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or seashul.org.
Wednesday, May 26
'THE QUAKERS AS STANDARD BEARERS': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Bob Holden will tell us about the relationship between the Quakers and the Jews; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom Via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
Sunday, June 6
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
Contact: 609-272-7295