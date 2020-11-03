Community calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 9

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Nov. 4

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.