Community calendar

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.