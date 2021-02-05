Community calendar

Events
Monday, Feb. 8
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett, reading a speech by Ida B. Wells delivered at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MINDFUL FAMILY NIGHT SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through March 8; Atlantic City Free Public Library online program, parents will be supported in developing mindfulness practices for their families; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23; those interested will need a Google email account to access Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 8 p.m.; six week class; puppy and beginner through advanced level classes; Pinelands K-9 Club, David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, South Egg Harbor/Hamilton Township; $120. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: SHRINK ART EARRINGS FOR ADULTS: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; Atlantic City Free Public Library will provide these free kits, while supplies last, for adults to take with them and make at home; kits can be picked up through the library’s Curbside Pickup Service. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL PIZZA IN A MUG EVENT: 5 to 6 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, “The King’s Speech.” 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Fundraisers
Monday, Feb. 8
‘FOOD IS LOVE, SHARE SOME LOVE’ WINTER FOOD DRIVE: daily through Feb. 28; multiple drop off locations in Ocean City; Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM DINNER FUNDRAISER: 5 to 9 p.m.; SAX Restaurant at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor; all proceeds donated to museum; sales of limited vintage Shelter Haven T-shirts also donated to museum; for reservations, call 609-368-0100.
Groups
Monday, Feb. 8
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for February, “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante (available on Hoopla); program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 15
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Monday, March 1
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Feb. 8
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 11
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.