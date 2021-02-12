Community calendar

Events
Monday, Feb. 15
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett reading a speech by Ida B. Wells delivered at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898.
‘TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MINDFUL FAMILY NIGHT SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through March 8; Atlantic City Free Public Library online program; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
QUIZ SHOW NIGHT WITH TEMPLE BETH SHALOM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Brigantine Temple Beth Shalom Social Committee; via Zoom; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
For kids
Monday, Feb. 15
STORY OF JACKIE ROBINSON: available for viewing online daily through Feb. 26; virtual presentation of Jackie Robinson from Bright Star Touring Theatre. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Monday, Feb. 15
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
ART AND JOURNALING FOR TWEENS: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9; Zoom meeting led by instructor Amber McGuigan; calling all doodlers ages 11 to 13; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 11:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 16, 23; for ages 5 and younger; Zoom event hosted by the Vineland Public Library; stories, songs and other fun activities; registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Feb. 16
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening “guru”, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients; learn to eat comfort foods in a whole new way. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
FAMILY FITNESS CHAIR PILATES: 2 to 3 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, Feb. 18
WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library and presented by Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Religion
Wednesday, Feb. 17
INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine presents another Hebrew Reading Course–Level 1; sponsored by the National Jewish Outreach Program; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.