Community calendar

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 11:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 16, 23; for ages 5 and younger; Zoom event hosted by the Vineland Public Library; stories, songs and other fun activities; registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, Feb. 16

BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening “guru”, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients; learn to eat comfort foods in a whole new way. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.