 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Thursday, Oct. 8

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

AUTHOR TALK WITH GEORGE INGRAM AND JIM PLOUSIS: 7 to 8 p.m.; authors James Plousis and George Ingram will discuss “Jersey Lawman: A Life On The Right Side of Crime”; book was awarded second-best non-fiction by the Public Safety Writers Association in a National Competition; event will be held via Zoom Webinar. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GENEALOGY — ITALIAN RESEARCH: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how to find records that your family has here in the States to get you back to your roots overseas; class will explore U.S. and Italian resources; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location given at registration; East Lynne Theater Company actors read stories by famous American authors; backyard in Cape May, $5 minimum donation, reservations required. 609-884-5898.

VIRTUAL FAMILY FITNESS: ZUMBA: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-0230.

Friday, Oct. 9

GREGORY’S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: Fridays through Mondays through October; lunch and dinner specials; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS — VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk, then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WOMEN OF COLOR ONLINE WEBINAR: 1 p.m.; hosted by Caesars Entertainment; Women of Color Mastermind II will focus on women of color in business, featuring discussion on networking, choosing mentors and changing career paths; free; registration required at eventbrite.com/e/women-of-color-mastermind-ii-webinar- tickets-67809561?aff=erelpanelorg.

For kids

Thursday, Oct. 8

SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library’s website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Oct. 10

FREE KIDS’ ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 17; Atlantic City Library’s volunteering group for ages 13-18; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 17

CHILDREN’S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Oct. 17: “The Next President: the Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents,” book was written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Adam Rex; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Golf

Monday, Nov. 2

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Groups

Friday, Oct. 9

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Oct. 12

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Dec. 9; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for October, “Daring: My Passages” by Gail Sheehy (available on Hoopla); program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 15

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Oct. 16

WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Oct. 19

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Health, fitness

Thursday, Oct. 8

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; Hafetz and Associate’s Carolyn Dellaratto will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; held via Zoom; reservations required. 609-732-0606 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more; reservations due by Oct. 2. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, Oct. 9

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Oct. 10

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., free Online Medicare Education Seminar in association with Jewish Family Services, hosted by Hafetz’ Amanda Reese. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — OPEN ENROLLMENT MEDICARE SEMINAR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Amanda Reese from Hafetz & Associates for a discussion about Medicare basic, including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage Part D prescription, and supplemental plan coverage; a question and answer session will follow the presentation; reservations required by Oct. 7. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NAVIGATING YOUR ‘NORMAL’ IN COVID-19: 10:30 a.m. to noon; join Lori Cohen-Pasahow, Jewish Family Services Nurse Educator, for a discussion about safety and returning to your routine; learn the “do’s and don’ts” of grocery shopping, visits with friends and relatives, restaurant dining or ordering takeout, walking the boardwalk, exercise classes and more; reservations due by Oct. 8. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Music

Thursday, Oct. 8

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Thursday, Oct. 8

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it’s significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News