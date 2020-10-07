Community calendar

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NAVIGATING YOUR ‘NORMAL’ IN COVID-19: 10:30 a.m. to noon; join Lori Cohen-Pasahow, Jewish Family Services Nurse Educator, for a discussion about safety and returning to your routine; learn the “do’s and don’ts” of grocery shopping, visits with friends and relatives, restaurant dining or ordering takeout, walking the boardwalk, exercise classes and more; reservations due by Oct. 8. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org .

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it’s significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.