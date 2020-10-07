Community calendar

Events
Thursday, Oct. 8
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
AUTHOR TALK WITH GEORGE INGRAM AND JIM PLOUSIS: 7 to 8 p.m.; authors James Plousis and George Ingram will discuss “Jersey Lawman: A Life On The Right Side of Crime”; book was awarded second-best non-fiction by the Public Safety Writers Association in a National Competition; event will be held via Zoom Webinar. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY — ITALIAN RESEARCH: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how to find records that your family has here in the States to get you back to your roots overseas; class will explore U.S. and Italian resources; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location given at registration; East Lynne Theater Company actors read stories by famous American authors; backyard in Cape May, $5 minimum donation, reservations required. 609-884-5898.
VIRTUAL FAMILY FITNESS: ZUMBA: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-0230.
Friday, Oct. 9
GREGORY’S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: Fridays through Mondays through October; lunch and dinner specials; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS — VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk, then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WOMEN OF COLOR ONLINE WEBINAR: 1 p.m.; hosted by Caesars Entertainment; Women of Color Mastermind II will focus on women of color in business, featuring discussion on networking, choosing mentors and changing career paths; free; registration required at eventbrite.com/e/women-of-color-mastermind-ii-webinar- tickets-67809561?aff=erelpanelorg.
For kids
Thursday, Oct. 8
SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library’s website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Oct. 10
FREE KIDS’ ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 17; Atlantic City Library’s volunteering group for ages 13-18; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 17
CHILDREN’S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Oct. 17: “The Next President: the Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents,” book was written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Adam Rex; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Golf
Monday, Nov. 2
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Groups
Friday, Oct. 9
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 12
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Dec. 9; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for October, “Daring: My Passages” by Gail Sheehy (available on Hoopla); program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Oct. 16
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 19
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Oct. 8
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; Hafetz and Associate’s Carolyn Dellaratto will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; held via Zoom; reservations required. 609-732-0606 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more; reservations due by Oct. 2. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, Oct. 9
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Oct. 10
YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., free Online Medicare Education Seminar in association with Jewish Family Services, hosted by Hafetz’ Amanda Reese. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — OPEN ENROLLMENT MEDICARE SEMINAR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Amanda Reese from Hafetz & Associates for a discussion about Medicare basic, including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage Part D prescription, and supplemental plan coverage; a question and answer session will follow the presentation; reservations required by Oct. 7. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NAVIGATING YOUR ‘NORMAL’ IN COVID-19: 10:30 a.m. to noon; join Lori Cohen-Pasahow, Jewish Family Services Nurse Educator, for a discussion about safety and returning to your routine; learn the “do’s and don’ts” of grocery shopping, visits with friends and relatives, restaurant dining or ordering takeout, walking the boardwalk, exercise classes and more; reservations due by Oct. 8. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Music
Thursday, Oct. 8
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Thursday, Oct. 8
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it’s significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
